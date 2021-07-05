1h ago

A shot at survival: Police officers express relief at vaccination plan

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
A worker registers a member of the South African Police Services to receive her vaccine dose.
Phill Magakoe / AFP
  • The police are expected to start rolling out its inoculation programme from Thursday.
  • Popcru has encouraged all officers to "go out in their numbers and vaccinate".
  • Polmed's principal officer, Neo Khauoe, said active members of the police could visit the designated vaccination sites without needing to register.

She has been in the ranks of the police for almost 20 years, but for the first time in her career, a Cape Town sergeant said she fears for her life.

Her potential killer, however, is not an unknown gunman or knife-wielding assailants. She said it was Covid-19.

"Being forced to work through a deadly pandemic you don't know [enough] about is extremely scary. Watching your colleagues get infected, one by one, some succumbing… I will definitely be taking [the vaccine]," the officer told News24.

She said she hoped to be front in line when the police officially started its vaccination programme on Thursday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Monday were part of the first group of police personnel who received their shot in the arm at the launch in Soweto as the police plan to vaccinate more than 180 000 employees at the 108 registered vaccination sites across the country.

According to the police, more than 670 officers had already succumbed to Covid-19; while at least 30 000 others were infected.

The sergeant said she came incredibly close to being one of the fatalities.

She recalled:

I contracted Covid over the December period and almost died. Ending up in hospital [on] oxygen is a trauma I'll never forget.

"I can't risk getting Covid again and not surviving it. My kids are young."

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Monday encouraged all officers to "go out in their numbers and vaccinate".

Filled with fear

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on SAPS members is well documented," its spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, said.

"Despite these disturbing figures, our men and women in blue continue to man roadblocks, work in unfamiliar and uncontrolled environments and ensure lockdown regulations are adhered to."

Another emotional sergeant said he felt immense relief to be eligible for inoculation after being forced to isolate three times following contact with an infected colleague.

"Going to work filled me with fear - it was a worry for me knowing I could contract it and take it home to my family with me," the officer added.

"I lost four colleagues over this period. One came close to death. I have been tested twice - both were negative."

Fearing that it could be third time unlucky, the sergeant said he planned to take his shot and hoped his colleagues would too.

"That way we protect our families and friends with every jab."

Another officer, who recently survived infection, said she, too, would be sticking out her arm for the vaccine.

She said:

I have already lost three colleagues to this virus - to me, that was three too many.

"[Living in a pandemic] has been one massive tumble of emotions, especially at work. It brings tremendous relief to me that the vaccine is being made available to us - it's a step I would strongly recommend as it protects the person being vaccinated and could potentially also stop this worldwide pandemic."

Mamabolo said as much as vaccination was voluntary, it would "ensure a healthy membership, which will in turn ensure the service is in a better position to provide the much-needed services to our populace".

According to Polmed's principal officer, Neo Khauoe, active members of the police could visit the designated vaccination sites without needing to register.

