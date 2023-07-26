20m ago

Share

A shot in the dark? Limpopo traders unhappy with midnight alcohol sales ban look to approach ConCourt

accreditation
Russel Molefe, correspondent
Limpopo liquor traders are adamant to take government to court following the pending implementation of alcohol sale after midnight.
Limpopo liquor traders are adamant to take government to court following the pending implementation of alcohol sale after midnight.
Jacques Stander/Gallo Images
  • Liquor traders in Limpopo have vowed to take the government to court over reduced trading hours.
  • The new regulation bans the sale of alcohol after midnight.
  • But the provincial government has indicated the regulation will be implemented.

Liquor traders in Limpopo believe the decision by the provincial government to ban the sale of alcohol after midnight is ill-informed and unconstitutional.

The traders have since made it clear that they would approach the Constitutional Court over the reduced trading hours, which come into effect on 1 August 2023.

Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC Rodgers Monama met with the traders on Monday, but they did not reach any agreement.

The department spokesperson, Zaid Kalla, told News24 that while authorities "welcome" the intention by traders to approach the court, the regulation will still be implemented in a week's time.

"The position [at the meeting] was that we gave them [traders] time to complain and vent. There were public hearings, but they didn't make any input. 

"All legal procedures were followed and it's time to implement the law. The implementation will not be stopped," Kalla said.

He did not believe that the regulation was heavily informed by the need to curb crime in the province but rather by "the economics of alcohol sales".

Kalla said: 

Nobody has reported that there is an economic injection in the sale of alcohol after midnight.

He said the traders also complained about the increase of liquor licence fees from just over R100 to R750. He said the fees had not increased for the past 30 years.

The meeting this week was attended by representatives of various associations, including the National Liquor Traders (NLT), the Drinks Federation of South Africa (DFSA), Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association and the Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (TUMSA).

NLT convenor, Lucky Ntimane, said the traders wanted the regulation to be suspended to allow time for more consultation, conducting a socio-economic impact assessment and investigating whether reduced trading times would have the desired effect.

READ | Here's how much it costs to open a bottle shop like Liquor City, Tops, or Overland Liquors

"The province has misdirected itself in making pronouncements regarding hours in its regulation as this is in direct conflict with the Constitution of SA, which precludes provincial governments from interfering in trading hours of liquor outlets," Ntimane said.

He said taverns were being made scapegoats for the increase of crime in the province.

"Traders are not the only ones affected as this will also impact the entertainment industry as artists will be booked for fewer hours," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopoeconomycrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 7596 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.76
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
966.78
-0.6%
Palladium
1,281.59
-0.4%
Gold
1,971.01
+0.3%
Silver
24.71
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,051
-0.2%
All Share
77,390
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,660
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,934
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,844
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo