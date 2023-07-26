A shot in the dark? Limpopo traders unhappy with midnight alcohol sales ban look to approach ConCourt

Liquor traders in Limpopo have vowed to take the government to court over reduced trading hours.

The new regulation bans the sale of alcohol after midnight.

But the provincial government has indicated the regulation will be implemented.

Liquor traders in Limpopo believe the decision by the provincial government to ban the sale of alcohol after midnight is ill-informed and unconstitutional.



The traders have since made it clear that they would approach the Constitutional Court over the reduced trading hours, which come into effect on 1 August 2023.

Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC Rodgers Monama met with the traders on Monday, but they did not reach any agreement.



The department spokesperson, Zaid Kalla, told News24 that while authorities "welcome" the intention by traders to approach the court, the regulation will still be implemented in a week's time.

"The position [at the meeting] was that we gave them [traders] time to complain and vent. There were public hearings, but they didn't make any input.

"All legal procedures were followed and it's time to implement the law. The implementation will not be stopped," Kalla said.

He did not believe that the regulation was heavily informed by the need to curb crime in the province but rather by "the economics of alcohol sales".

Kalla said:

Nobody has reported that there is an economic injection in the sale of alcohol after midnight.

He said the traders also complained about the increase of liquor licence fees from just over R100 to R750. He said the fees had not increased for the past 30 years.



The meeting this week was attended by representatives of various associations, including the National Liquor Traders (NLT), the Drinks Federation of South Africa (DFSA), Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association and the Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (TUMSA).

NLT convenor, Lucky Ntimane, said the traders wanted the regulation to be suspended to allow time for more consultation, conducting a socio-economic impact assessment and investigating whether reduced trading times would have the desired effect.

READ | Here's how much it costs to open a bottle shop like Liquor City, Tops, or Overland Liquors

"The province has misdirected itself in making pronouncements regarding hours in its regulation as this is in direct conflict with the Constitution of SA, which precludes provincial governments from interfering in trading hours of liquor outlets," Ntimane said.

He said taverns were being made scapegoats for the increase of crime in the province.

"Traders are not the only ones affected as this will also impact the entertainment industry as artists will be booked for fewer hours," he said.



