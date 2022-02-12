A Spot of Kismet: Durban dog lover adopts puppy he rescued from snare

Durban resident Terry van der Walt has adopted a stray dog he helped save in Westville last month.

After Mr Spot, his dog of 10 years died, he began hearing yelps of a dog.

Van der Walt said the dog, now named Kismet, was changing his life.

A Durban animal lover who saved a dog in a forest near his Westville home has adopted his furry companion, giving the animal, which was once on the brink of death, a new lease on life.

Terry van der Walt, who recently lost Mr Spot, his canine of 10 years, was still in mourning when he heard the distant yelps of a dog in distress.

Despite a tough process to find the animal, Van der Walt did not relent and eventually, with the help of the Kloof and Highway SPCA, found the 18-month-old dog entrapped in a makeshift snare.

After he was freed, the severely dehydrated dog hastily consumed water from a nearby stream. Van der Walt said that, when he brought him back from the forest, "I felt there was something deeper in this whole thing and didn't want him to fall between the cracks".

"I thought after all the effort we went through and the effort the dog went through without biting his foot off - he remained calm, his foot was only slightly swollen. This time of the year, these dogs fall through the cracks.

"I said that if the dog is not claimed, I would like to consider him to be adopted. They said he was not adopted and they gave it a few extra days. I visited him and ran around the enclosure, he was neutered and microchipped, and I fetched him."

Van der Walt said he named the dog Kismet, saying that somehow, his former best friend Mr Spot, had directed him to the distressed animal.

"He's been home with me for three weeks. I loved the idea of the name Kismet. The whole thing of fate can bring people together or entities together. Its got a strong sound to it."





He said that Kismet was a very adventurous young dog.

"He is a power dog, he knows how to escape, I have a small enclosed garden in a property, he is meant to stay in my yard, but he has found a way out of the fence, but he cannot escape from the broader garden, thankfully."

Van der Walt said Kismet had changed his life.

"He is transforming my life, I have to take him out for walks every morning. But in many ways, he gets me up first thing in the morning and takes me for a walk. He is not an adult dog, he is probably about 18 months old. He is a very smiley dog and very gentle."

He said he felt Mr Spot was channelling Kismet and that Kismet was channelling Mr Spot.

"When he walks past me when I am sitting in the lounge, he comes and licks me on the forehead, it is the sweetest thing. He tries to get onto my bed, but he is too big a dog."

Van der Walt instead bought Kismet a padded bed, located at the bottom of his bed.

"He also uses Mr Spot's green blanket. I never washed it after Spot died, it wasn't dirty, but when I put it down, he immediately took to it."

Van der Walt said he discouraged the use of snares to catch animals.