18m ago

add bookmark

A Spot of Kismet: Durban dog lover adopts puppy he rescued from snare

Kaveel Singh
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Terry Van Der Walt with Kismet and the SPCA officials who helped rescue him
Terry Van Der Walt with Kismet and the SPCA officials who helped rescue him
Antony Cousens Photography for https://www.happyta
  • Durban resident Terry van der Walt has adopted a stray dog he helped save in Westville last month.
  • After Mr Spot, his dog of 10 years died, he began hearing yelps of a dog.
  • Van der Walt said the dog, now named Kismet, was changing his life.

A Durban animal lover who saved a dog in a forest near his Westville home has adopted his furry companion, giving the animal, which was once on the brink of death, a new lease on life.

Terry van der Walt, who recently lost Mr Spot, his canine of 10 years, was still in mourning when he heard the distant yelps of a dog in distress.

Despite a tough process to find the animal, Van der Walt did not relent and eventually, with the help of the Kloof and Highway SPCA, found the 18-month-old dog entrapped in a makeshift snare.

After he was freed, the severely dehydrated dog hastily consumed water from a nearby stream. Van der Walt said that, when he brought him back from the forest, "I felt there was something deeper in this whole thing and didn't want him to fall between the cracks".

"I thought after all the effort we went through and the effort the dog went through without biting his foot off - he remained calm, his foot was only slightly swollen. This time of the year, these dogs fall through the cracks.

Terry Van Der Walt with Kismet
Terry Van Der Walt with Kismet
Kloof and Highway SPCA officials playing with Kism
Kloof and Highway SPCA officials playing with Kismet

READ | Miracle rescue for dog ensnared in Durban forest

"I said that if the dog is not claimed, I would like to consider him to be adopted. They said he was not adopted and they gave it a few extra days. I visited him and ran around the enclosure, he was neutered and microchipped, and I fetched him."

Van der Walt said he named the dog Kismet, saying that somehow, his former best friend Mr Spot, had directed him to the distressed animal.

"He's been home with me for three weeks. I loved the idea of the name Kismet. The whole thing of fate can bring people together or entities together. Its got a strong sound to it."


He said that Kismet was a very adventurous young dog.

"He is a power dog, he knows how to escape, I have a small enclosed garden in a property, he is meant to stay in my yard, but he has found a way out of the fence, but he cannot escape from the broader garden, thankfully."

Van der Walt said Kismet had changed his life.

"He is transforming my life, I have to take him out for walks every morning. But in many ways, he gets me up first thing in the morning and takes me for a walk. He is not an adult dog, he is probably about 18 months old. He is a very smiley dog and very gentle."

Kismet was rescued after he was ensnared in a fore
Kismet was rescued after he was ensnared in a forest in Westville
A happy moment shared between Kismet and Terry Van
A happy moment shared between Kismet and Terry Van Der Walt

READ | Cape Town friends hailed as 'heroes' after walking puppy knocked over by speeding car to SPCA

He said he felt Mr Spot was channelling Kismet and that Kismet was channelling Mr Spot.

"When he walks past me when I am sitting in the lounge, he comes and licks me on the forehead, it is the sweetest thing. He tries to get onto my bed, but he is too big a dog."

Van der Walt instead bought Kismet a padded bed, located at the bottom of his bed.

"He also uses Mr Spot's green blanket. I never washed it after Spot died, it wasn't dirty, but when I put it down, he immediately took to it."

Van der Walt said he discouraged the use of snares to catch animals.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu natalanimalsfeel good
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 421 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 2483 votes
I don't know
10% - 311 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo