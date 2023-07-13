'A tragic accident': Grade 10 girl found dead on rugby field fell while climbing tower, family says

On 4 July, during school holidays, the body of 16-year-old Mia Kuhn was found on the rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria.

The family say that all the evidence points to a tragic accident.

It appears that Kuhn fell while climbing a floodlight tower.

At the time, there was no clear indication of what had happened.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school soon after, and said that police had described the death as "unnatural".

He added that, according to Kuhn's mother, she had been at home at midnight, but that when they went to sleep, her daughter had slipped out and obviously gone to the school.

A tragic accident

In their first statement over the weekend, the Kuhn family said they were heartbroken by her sudden passing and were still dealing with the immense loss.

They requested that the family's privacy be respected to afford them an opportunity to mourn her death with dignity.

The family also sought to put an end to the speculation in the media that foul play was suspected.

"At this stage of the police investigation, all the evidence points to a tragic accident," family spokesperson, Jacques Broodryk said.

"It appears that Mia was in the process of climbing up one of the floodlight towers used to illuminate the rugby field, when she fell."

Broodryk told News24 that the family did not find it surprising that Kuhn would have climbed up the floodlight tower, as she was a very adventurous and fearless person.

News24 has also approached police for comment, which will be added once received.



