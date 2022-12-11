'A tragic ending for us': Body of SAPS VIP protector swept away by floods recovered in Soweto

The body of a 36-years-old police officer who was swept away by floods in Soweto was found in Mofolo South on Sunday.

Warrant officer Ntsako Pataka was attached to the SAPS Protection and Security Services where he served as a VIP protector.

He went missing on Friday after his car was swept away in floods caused by the heavy downpour.

The body of a 36-year-old police officer who was swept away by floods that lashed Soweto on Friday was found in Mofolo South by Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) and other rescue teams.

Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka's body was found on Sunday morning in Mofolo South, with his service pistol still on him.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the discovery of the officer on Sunday to News24.

Mathe said Pataka's vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy downpours on Friday. He was on his way home.

"Since then, search and rescue teams have been hard at work to recover the member’s body," Mathe said.

She said Pataka was attached to the SAPS Protection and Security Services where he served as a VIP protector and had been a member of the police for 15 years.

READ | Celeb make-up artist girlfriend of cigarette boss found dead

On Sunday morning, rescue teams searched Mofolo South for the officer and found a body.



Xolile Khumalo of EMS confirmed that it was Pataka's body that had been found.

Supplied

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, thanked the search and rescue officers and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to recover Pataka's body.



“This is a tragic ending for us as the SAPS and the family of the member... we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” he said. Police psychologists and chaplains have been sent to provide psychosocial services to Pataka's family and friends.



