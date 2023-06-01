'A very, very difficult time': Family still trying to make sense of Eusebius McKaiser's sudden death

Eusebius McKaiser died suddenly in Johannesburg this week after a suspected epileptic seizure.

The family's spokesperson says McKaiser's father is still trying to make sense of his sudden death.

The grief-stricken relatives of decorated journalist, author and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser, are still trying to make sense of his sudden death.

McKaiser died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg at the age of 45.



The cause of his death has not yet been established, but it's suspected that he had an epileptic seizure.

Family spokesperson Deon Hilpert said McKaiser had epilepsy for the past three years.

"We are still trying to make sense of his sudden passing, and it's a very, very difficult time for us," he said.

He recalled that McKaiser always had his nose in books when he was a child and described him as a sweet, quiet boy.

"He had a beautiful sense of humour, and we will remember him for the family MC duties that he could do so wonderfully well. He was a family person and, despite his hectic schedule, he always made time to attend most family functions," Hilpert added.

While the public knows McKaiser as an outspoken, fearless and unapologetic political and social commentator, his family revealed his softer side.

Hilpert said McKaiser inspired his younger cousins and relatives to further their studies and even promised to assist them if they needed help.

Hilpert added:

He was a soft-spoken and generous person who shared his knowledge and expertise with those less fortunate.

He said McKaiser's father, Donald, was still trying to come to grips with the sudden loss of his son.



McKaiser was born in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on 28 March 1978 and started his education at St Mary's Primary School in Albany Road.

He matriculated at Graeme College before he enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997.



There, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in law and philosophy, followed by his honours and master's degrees, which he received with distinctions.



He was awarded a scholarship to Oxford University in the UK, and upon his return to South Africa, became an accomplished journalist, political commentator and social activist.



He was best known for his talk programme on 702 where he established himself as a respected analyst and political commentator.

He also lectured philosophy at Rhodes University and was the recipient of Rhodes University's coveted Distinguished Alumni Award.



Rhodes University, its vice-chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, and alumni conveyed their condolences to McKaiser's family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew him.

The news of his death sent shockwaves throughout the country and left his hometown of Makhanda reeling.



The Grahamstown Eye Facebook page called on the community to honour McKaiser posthumously with a civic award.



"His life and achievements were an example to the youth of this city," the post read.

Makana Local Municipality Mayor Yandiswa Vara said McKaiser would be remembered for his insightful commentary and great contribution to the South African media industry.

McKaiser is survived by his partner, Nduduzo Nyanda; father, Donald McKaiser; stepmother, Valencia McKaiser; brother, Aden; and sisters, Geniva and Marilyn, as well as the broader McKaiser and Stevens families.



