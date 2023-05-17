A whole lotto luck: Cape Town man bags R40m PowerBall win... but intends to continue working

A Cape Town national lottery player has won R40 million.

The man intends to pay off his home loan and travel.

In April, a winner took home R33 million in the PowerBall draw.

A Cape Town man has won more than R40 million in the national lottery – the second-highest PowerBall PLUS jackpot win this year.

His "heart was beating hard" and he "had to take a few deep breaths" when he received a bank notification and realised he had won.

After he used the Nedbank app to play, he won the PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS draw on Friday, 12 May.

"One of the first things I did was to wake my wife up and tell her the big news," he said.



He intends to continue working in the finance sector and use the winnings to pay off his home loan. He also intends to take his family abroad and invest some of his prize money.



Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of national lottery operator Ithuba, said:

We are very excited to welcome the latest PowerBall PLUS multimillionaire who played via the Nedbank app... [We] are proud of our partnerships with banks, as they offer players a convenient way of playing the national lottery games.

In April, an Alberton man claimed a R33 million PowerBall jackpot and another player won R8 million.



The Alberton winner came forward to claim the 11 April jackpot after Ithuba announced that they were searching for the winner.

The man, who also works in the finance sector, bought his ticket at a Spar supermarket in Alberton.

He said he planned to continue working to "build a legacy for his family".



The winner of the more than R8 million, who is yet to come forward, bought his ticket via his Capitec banking app.

All players who win via a banking app are notified by their respective banks.



