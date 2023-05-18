'A young man lost his life': Law enforcement officer shot and killed in Nyanga

An off-duty law enforcement officer was shot and killed in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Thursday afternoon.

JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, told News24 the 21-year-old man was a LEAP (law enforcement advancement plan) officer in Mitchells Plain.

He said he was with three others in a car when unknown attackers opened fire on them. Smith said the attackers fired several shots. The motive of the murder was unknown.

"They shot all three, and he was declared dead on the scene. This very young man lost his life. A very significant number of rounds were discharged at the scene. It looked like the intention was to harm him or one of the people he was with. It's not yet clear if it was aimed at him or one of the others," Smith said.

READ | City of Cape Town raises concerns about confiscated firearms not being destroyed

Western Cape police said preliminary information indicated that one of the victims visited his friends in Sonwabile Drive, Old Crossroads, when the attackers pounced around 14:15.

The police haven't arrested the shooters.

"Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident are appealing to the public to come forward with information that can assist them by calling Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. Callers may remain anonymous," said police.



