Abalone dealer sentenced for various crimes including corruption, racketeering

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Preston Paul Julies to five years for racketeering, corruption, transporting and possession of illegally poached abalone.

The 52-year-old was arrested in 2018 along with 17 other accomplices during a joint search and seizure operation.

"During the search, the team confiscated 18 cellphones and approximately R220 000 in cash. "Julies pleaded guilty on all charges in line with [a] plea sentence agreement. The court subsequently sentenced Julies to five years imprisonment for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). "Furthermore, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the two counts of corruption said to run concurrently," the Hawks said in a statement.

The court added a further two years imprisonment for each of the two counts on landing, receiving, transporting and possession of illegally poached abalone, wholly suspended for a period of five years.