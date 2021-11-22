Abalone worth R1m discovered after explosion at house in Gqeberha

Abalone worth R1 million has been confiscated in Motherwell.

The find was made after an explosion at a suspected drying facility.

No suspects have been arrested as yet, Eastern Cape police say.

Eastern Cape police have confiscated abalone worth more than R1 million, after an explosion at a house in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

Police responded to the scene after reports of a gas explosion on Friday night said spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

READ | Nine arrested, abalone worth more than R20 million seized in Cape Town raids

The incident took place around 21:50 at a house in Ncwazi Street. The house appears to have been used as a drying facility.

"On arrival, the entire house except one room was gutted due to the explosion. On further investigation, fans, gas bottles and 2 227 units of abalone were found in the house. The house was rented out about six months ago. No suspects were found on the scene," said Naidu.

The abalone has an estimated street value of more than R1 million.

The Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit in Kariega is investigating cases of malicious damage to property and operating an abalone processing establishment without a permit.

The confiscated abalone was taken for storage by the Department of Fisheries, said Naidu.

She said:

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist them in their investigation in tracing the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Raymond Ley on 082 441 7985 or 041 996 3340.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso has urged residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

"The operation of illegal activities such as this in residential areas can be detrimental and life-threatening to innocent people. Homeowners renting their properties have the onus of visiting and inspecting their properties from time to time. We will not allow criminals to ply their illegal trade among law-abiding citizens," added Kupiso.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.