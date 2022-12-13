12m ago

Abantu Batho Congress leader Philani Mavundla removed from eThekwini exco

Kaveel Singh
ABC leader, Philani Mavundla.
File/News24
  • An ANC and EFF vote ousted Philani Mavundla from the eThekwini executive committee.
  • Mavundla says he will fight his removal in court.
  • The ANC said he did not adequately perform as the chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee.

A tense council meeting in the eThekwini Metro saw the coalition between the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and the ANC come to an abrupt end on Tuesday.

The ANC successfully removed the ABC leader and deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, from the executive committee (exco), citing his underperformance as the chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure portfolio.

Mavundla and the ANC joined forces in November last year when the ailing ANC was battling for votes to take over the exco and mayoral positions.

In supporting the motion to remove Mavundla, ANC councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo said 90% of the budget was in human settlements and infrastructure.

Heading to Durban for holiday? High E. coli levels at beaches could leave you seriously ill

"If the ruling party cannot say where the money is and how it is working, the party has to act. We, as ANC, would have done so, even if it was a member of the ANC.

"If the ANC cannot account for 90% of the budget, how is it expected to account to the people?"

Even before the council heard the motion to remove Mavundla, there was already talk of a legal challenge.

Mavundla had been granted an urgent interdict on Monday.

The interdict stated that he could not be removed from his position, unless it was done so legally and in line with various municipal laws.

Prior to hearing the motion to remove Mavundla, the metro's legal head, Malusi Mhlongo, said that the relief the court application sought declared him duly elected deputy mayor until he resigned or ceased to be a member of exco.

"Another relief to interdict municipality and office bearers from taking steps to remove him from exco without following the processes of the law as prescribed by law."

He said that, as long as the motion was within the law, it could still be heard.

Mavundla lost his position after 125 councillors votes for his removal, 59 voted against, while five abstained.

The IFP's entire caucus was not in attendance and did not vote, while the ANC and EFF voted together to remove Mavundla.

Durban among several KZN areas facing water crisis as load shedding downs infrastructure

The DA's caucus head. Thabani Mthethwa, whose party voted against the motion to remove Mavundla, said it was unfair to blame one person for the ongoing infrastructure issues.

"The infrastructure problems have been ongoing for the last 10 years. Mavundla is a fall-guy here. You cannot blame Mavundla completely for this. We are worried about the instability of the human settlements and infrastructure portfolio," Mthethwa said.

Mavundla told the media he would fight his removal in court.

"The motion being discussed are the swimming pools, the beaches and the expenditure budget. If you look at this closely, I have nothing to do with those things. I will fight this issue, there is no basis for the motion," he said.

abantu batho congress ethekwini municipality philani mavundla durban kwazulu-natal politics
