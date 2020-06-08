1h ago

add bookmark

AbaThembu case: Azenathi in court for alleged assault and pointing a gun

Malibongwe Dayimani
Acting AbaThembu king Azenathi Dalindyebo.
Acting AbaThembu king Azenathi Dalindyebo.
Lubabalo Ngcukana/City Press
  • AbaThembu nation's acting King Azenathi Dalindyebo appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday for assault.
  • He was arrested last Thursday for allegedly attacking his father King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's advisor, Babalo Papu.
  • Azenathi's court appearance comes a week after his father appeared in court for assaulting him at the family's royal palace.

AbaThembu nation's acting King Azenathi Dalindyebo briefly appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was postponed to 5 August for further investigation.

Azenathi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking his father King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's advisor, Babalo Papu, on Tuesday.

Papu approached the police on Wednesday to open a criminal case after he was allegedly assaulted by some members of the royal family, including Azenathi.

When asked for comment, police spokesperson Sibongile Soci would not be drawn into discussing other suspects in the case.

Azenathi's uncle and advisor Siganeko Dalindyebo is on record as admitting that he defended himself from Papu during the altercation.

READ | AbaThembu royal family members accused of assaulting king's advisor

Azenathi's court appearance comes exactly a week after his father, Buyelekhaya, appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court for assault.

The assault case was opened by Azenathi on 13 March after Buyelekhaya allegedly trespassed on the Bumbane Great Place palace, outside Mthatha, and allegedly used an axe to attack Azenathi at around 03:00.  

Buyelekhaya has since disowned his son and is demanding a paternity test.

Related Links
AbaThembu royal family members accused of assaulting king's advisor
Dalindyebo paternity battle: Old method was effective, says Azenathi backer
King Dalindyebo gets backing of AbaThembu faction in royal DNA drama
Read more on:
buyelekhaya dalindyebo
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 2221 votes
Cricket
12% - 648 votes
Soccer
23% - 1183 votes
Golf
7% - 353 votes
Other
16% - 819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.87
(+0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.87)
Gold
1700.33
(+1.14)
Silver
17.75
(+2.01)
Platinum
837.22
(+2.53)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
2012.00
(+2.30)
All Share
54684.32
(-0.07)
Top 40
50117.63
(-0.16)
Financial 15
11281.88
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
73721.67
(-0.73)
Resource 10
50619.97
(+1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo