1h ago

add bookmark

AbaThembu royals resolve to remove King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo - report

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and his son, acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo.
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and his son, acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo.
Siphelele Nketo
  • A gathering of 100 royals has resolved to remove AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and replace him with his son, Prince Azenathi, according to a report.
  • Buyelekhaya has described the imbizo and resolution as "illegitimate", the report says.
  • The feud between father and son dates back to 2016, when Azenathi went against his incarcerated father's wishes and ascended to the throne.

Feuding in the AbaThembu royal family has continued, after an imbizo held at Bumbane Great Place near Mthatha saw royals resolving to remove Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as king of AbaThembu, according to a report.

The gathering of around 100 royals resolved to replace Buyelekhaya with his son, Azenathi, according to Times Live.

Prince Azenathi has been acting as regent after his father was jailed in 2015 for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Those crimes were committed between 1995 and 1996 when he torched the properties of three locals and kidnapped a woman and several children.

This decision is set to be communicated to government on Monday, said royal family spokesperson chief Dumisani Mgudlwa.

'Illegitimate'

However, Times Live reports that Buyelekhaya has described the imbizo as "illegitimate", saying only he can convene such as a meeting by birthright and law.

The father and son battle dates back to 2016, when Azenathi went against his incarcerated father's advice and ascended to the throne after obtaining the support of other great houses and the government.

READ | Dalindyebo blames govt for being throneless

The king wanted his wife to act on his behalf and had written a series of letters from prison advising the then-University of the Free State student Azenathi to focus on his studies instead. He had always maintained in his letters that, as a father, he cannot be a subject to his son.

Buyelekhaya has since called for a paternity test after denying he fathered Azenathi, via a text message to ex-wife and high court judge Buyiswa Majiki.

While supported by some factions within the kingdom, others believed the "old method" – by which father and son were "positively" linked by elders who noticed similarities in the way they looked, laughed and talked – proves paternity.

In early March, Buyelekhaya was charged with malicious damage to property and assault by threats after he had allegedly gone on the rampage at Bumbane Great Place in Mthatha. City Press reported that the king arrived at the Great Place at 02:00 on a Friday with an axe and started breaking furniture and throwing out clothes belonging to Azenathi.

On Monday, Azenathi briefly appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

This came after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his father's advisor, Babalo Papu, earlier this month.

His case is due back in court on 5 August.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

Related Links
AbaThembu royal family members accused of assaulting king's advisor
Covid-19: Eastern Cape schools placed under custodianship of health department
Zulu king urges government to back new dam project
Read more on:
azenathi dalindyebobuyelekhaya dalindyeboabathembu
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7897 votes
Cricket
12% - 2283 votes
Soccer
24% - 4505 votes
Golf
7% - 1340 votes
Other
15% - 2927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo