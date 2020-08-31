29m ago

add bookmark

About 15 000 farmers have already received vouchers from relief fund, says Thoko Didiza

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Son)
(Son)
  • Minister Thoko Didiza handed over hand sanitisers to the department of Basic Education on behalf of chemical company Onderstepoort Biological Products.
  • The minister said some farmers have already received their vouchers from the relief fund. 
  • Didiza says farmers producing tobacco have been among those mostly affected by the pandemic. 

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza says over 15 000 farmers have thus far successfully been approved and received vouchers from the Covid-19 agricultural relief fund.

In April, Didiza’s department announced that financially distressed small-scale farmers who had an annual turnover of between R20 000 and R1 million would be able to apply for financial assistance to keep their businesses afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Fin24 reported

The R1.2 billion intervention package by the department was distributed via vouchers, and successful applicants would be able to exchange the vouchers for goods at certain retailers and cooperatives.

"We have actually approved about 15 000 plus farmers who were successful. They have received their vouchers and they are already good to go. 

"But some of them have faced difficulties because suppliers have not anticipated the numbers of people who would have wanted certain inputs at a particular time, so there was a delay. And so we made an extension to the end of September so that people can still redeem those vouchers," Didiza said.

Among the farmers who mainly qualified for the fund were those who needed aid with poultry farming, fruit, feed, and medication for livestock. 

The minister was speaking in Pretoria on Monday where she was handing over a donation of 10 000 litres of hand sanitisers to the Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on behalf of the chemical company, Onderstepoort Biological Products.

Didiza said the department had worked hard to ensure it did not lose crucial farmers in its system during the pandemic.

"With the R100 million that we announced for commercial farmers... the Land Bank last week on the 24th [August] released a call for applications for those farmers which will come to an end, at the end of September so they can see how they assist commercial farmers in distress, as a result of Covid-19," Didiza said. 

She added that the Land Bank had gone further to say that beyond the R100 million, they would look into rescheduling farmer’s loans and potentially allow repayment holidays so that small-scale farmers would have time to adjust to the new normal. 

The minister said among the farmers that were hit from the time the country moved to lockdown level 5 were those dealing with tobacco leaves because processors were not willing to buy, due to limitations on selling tobacco products.

She added that floriculture was also affected because there were not enough events taking place and they could not export to foreign markets.

"So it has been uneven in the various sectors of our economy, in terms of the impact to the various sub-sectors of agriculture," Didiza said

Related Links
PPE for local emerging farmers
Dlamini-Zuma 'assumes all alcohol is equal', says farmers' organisation
Farmers get R40m boost
Read more on:
thoko didizaangie motshekgacoronavirusfarming
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 567 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 233 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 1571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.95
(-2.38)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(-2.49)
ZAR/EUR
20.25
(-2.57)
ZAR/AUD
12.53
(-2.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-2.05)
Gold
1968.42
(-0.26)
Silver
28.24
(+0.97)
Platinum
929.00
(-0.59)
Brent Crude
45.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2254.00
(+1.92)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo