About 185 000 teachers, staff vaccinated to date, says basic education dept

At least 185 000 teachers and other staff have been vaccinated, with 30 000 jabbed in Limpopo on Friday and Saturday.

The vaccination of teachers commenced earlier this week, targeting 582 000 people by 8 July.

"The [Limpopo] province has managed to administer the vaccine to 15 000 people in two successive days. At this rate, Limpopo needs one more day to complete vaccinating everybody on the list," the Department of Basic Education said on Sunday.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will be in the Free State on Monday to encourage people to be vaccinated. She will be joined by the provincial education MEC, Tate Makgoe, on visits to Seemahale Secondary School in Botshabelo, Pontsheng Primary School and Mpatleng Senior Secondary.

"The minister will proceed to the Northern Cape on Tuesday ... and the Eastern Cape on Thursday this week. The visits are aimed at encouraging more people to get the vaccine. The department is satisfied with the turnout and remains hopeful the target will be met as scheduled," it said.



The provinces will continue with the vaccine rollout from Monday to Friday.

