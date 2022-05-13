Absa IT heist: Ex-lover of alleged mastermind jailed until next court appearance

The ex-lover of the alleged mastermind behind the looting of Absa bank will remain in custody.

Nonelwa Nondlazi appeared in the same court in which she was arrested a day before.

She allegedly received R290 000 of the R103 million stolen from Absa Bank.

The ex-lover of the alleged mastermind behind the R103 million Absa Bank heist will be behind bars until her next court appearance.

Nonelwa Nondlazi appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crime Court on Friday following her dramatic arrest.

Nondlazi was arrested at the court building on Thursday while attending the case against her ex-lover's widow and two other men.

Authorities had previously stated that more people linked to the heist were going to be arrested.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Nondlazi received R290 000 of the R103 million allegedly stolen from Absa by her ex-boyfriend, slain Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni.

Her arrest came after the first appearance by Khumbulani Elvis Ntombela, who was added as an accused in the case.

Ntombela was arrested on 10 May in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal.

He joined Masebeni's widow, Athembile Mpani, and Gershom Matomane in court.

Mpani is out of R50 000 bail, while Matomane was released on R30 000 bail.

In February, Masebeni was shot dead outside his home in Unathi Mkefa, Ezibeleni, in the Eastern Cape.

He was out on R50 000 bail at the time.

Masebeni, who was employed at the Absa offices in Sandton, allegedly transferred R103 million from the bank into six different bank accounts between September and December 2021.

He had accessed a Meridian system to debit the corporate business account.

He was arrested by the Hawks in Queenstown on 19 January - and subsequently appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crime Court.

It is alleged that, of the stolen R103 million, about R59 million was deposited into Matomane's bank account.

The State has managed to recover R66 million of the stolen funds.

Pending case

Matomane and five other people have a pending case in Bellville for allegedly defrauding Capitec Bank of R3.4 million.

Nondlazi and Ntombela are expected back in court on 18 May for a formal bail application.





