'Absolute carnage': Woman killed, 16 injured in high-speed Pretoria collision

A woman was killed and several other people critically injured after two vehicles reportedly collided at high speed in Centurion, Pretoria, on Saturday morning.

According to paramedics, the collision resulted in passengers being ejected from a light delivery vehicle (LDV).

"Multiple emergency services arrived on the scene to find absolute carnage as the injured lay in the roadway," said Emer-G-Med paramedics in a statement.

The light delivery vehicle, whose frame was twisted, was found on its roof, while a light motor vehicle was found against a wall.

"Reports from the scene suggest the two vehicles collided at high speed in a T-bone fashion, causing the LDV, which was fully laden with passengers to overturn, ejecting the occupants."



A woman in her 40s died at the scene. Sixteen others suffered serious injuries, with one of them airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

Police were investigating the cause of the collision.