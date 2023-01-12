52m ago

'Absolute mayhem': 5 killed, several injured after truck crashes into taxis in Roodepoort

Iavan Pijoos
  • At least five people died after a truck crashed into taxis and pedestrians in Roodepoort on Thursday afternoon.
  • A man, who witnessed the crash, said the truck failed to stop at an intersection.
  • Paramedics on scene treated numerous injured people.

Five people were killed, and several injured after a truck crashed into three minibus taxis in Roodepoort on Thursday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said, "on arrival on scene, paramedics were met with absolute mayhem".

According to ER24 paramedics, a truck also crashed into pedestrians on the corner of Peter and Hendrik Potgieter roads.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said three women and a man were declared dead upon arrival at hospital.

"Nine other patients were tended to on the scene. Four were found in critical condition, while five others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Unfortunately, after some time, one of the critical patients succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead."

A man, who witnessed the deadly crash, told News24 the truck failed to stop at the intersection before crashing into the vehicles. 

Sam Khumalo said:

I was sitting at my stall when I saw the truck approaching the robot [traffic light]. It failed to stop at the robot. There were taxis parked on the side of the road with passengers. I think the one taxi was just waiting for one more person.

He added the truck crashed into a red VW Polo and then into the taxis parked on the side of the road. 

"I was very scared and feared for my life, so I hid behind a tree next to my stall. It was a loud noise, and it was very bad." 

When News24 visited the scene, a red car close to the traffic light was completely destroyed. 

Two taxis were also completely written off by the collision, with one lying on its side. 

The truck was on its side in the bushes next to the shopping centre, while bodies lay scattered across the road covered in silver foil.

They were later removed by forensic services. 


