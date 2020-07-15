1h ago

add bookmark

Access to healthcare more difficult during lockdown, SA's largest household study finds

Azarrah Karrim
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • SA's largest household study has found that access to healthcare services has been hindered during the nationwide lockdown.
  • This is because those who needed medical care were either too scared of coronavirus or simply unable to go.
  • Some participants were unable to access medication, condoms and contraceptives during the period.

South Africa's current largest household study, which surveyed about 7 000 households, has found that access to medical services was hindered during the nationwide lockdown.

The healthcare section of the National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDCRAM) looked at unmet health needs, including findings which provide "supplementary evidence to address concerns about the unintended health effects of Covid-19 due to large observed drops in ART (antiretroviral therapy) visits and TB (tuberculosis) tests".

READ | Covid-19 cuts SA employment figures by three million, women worst affected – study

New and pregnant HIV-positive mothers ran out of ARTs

The survey reports that, out the 1 610 new or expecting mothers who required ARTs, 175 (11%) said they had run out, with 40% of this group saying the reason was that they were "afraid of getting coronavirus".

"This fraction is very concerning as interruption in ART risks the health of the mother, as well as increasing the risk of transmission to the baby, whether vertical or through breastfeeding."

Mothers reported two-month gap in care

A total of 3 140 mothers and pregnant women were surveyed at the end of June and 513 women said their last visit to the clinic was in April or earlier.

"This equates to a two-month gap in care, which represents a risk to pregnant mothers and to new lives in this important developmental phase. Admittedly, the risk varies substantially based on the individual's health," the survey said.

Of that group, 9% reported it was more than three months since their last visit, the study noted with concern, and of those who had not gone to the clinic, 37% gave coronavirus as a reason.

People with chronic conditions unable to see healthcare worker

The study found that 96% of people who said they needed to visit a healthcare worker for a chronic condition such as HIV, TB or diabetes said they were able to so in the period between 7 May and 27 June.

"Approximately 19% of the sample (1 612 respondents) reported that in the last four weeks they needed to see a health worker about a chronic condition… Of this group, 90% reported that they did actually visit a healthcare facility.

"This is encouraging since the period referred to was during Level 5 and Level 4 lockdown in South Africa," the survey said.

Acute care

From those surveyed who needed care for an acute condition, 78% visited a healthcare facility.

"Of those that likely needed care, 22% did not visit a healthcare facility. Although this is a relatively small number of respondents (133 individuals) their stated reasons for not seeking care are nevertheless interesting to unpack further. It is worrying that for those respondents who did not seek care for their acute health needs, Covid-19 and lockdown-related fears were mentioned as the number one reason," the study said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 puts pressure on medicine supply

Medication, condoms and contraceptives

The study also found that 23% of those surveyed were unable to access medication, condoms and contraceptives between 7 May and 27 June.

"Among the nearly 1-in-5 respondents (18%) who had a chronic condition such as HIV, TB, a lung condition, a heart condition or diabetes, the reported inability to access medication, condoms and contraception is considerably higher," the study found.

Of the 1 524 people with chronic health conditions, 39% said they could not access these essential products.

Related Links
Lockdown taking its toll on South Africans' emotions, finances and food supply
'Schools remain open until further notice', says education dept as sector meetings announced
Covid-19: Two districts record most of KZN's cases as surge continues
Read more on:
coronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 693 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2411 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 2810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo