Accident at home delays Willem Breytenbach's sexual assault case

Jenni Evans
Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file
  • Willem Breytenbach had an accident at home and could not be in court on Thursday. 
  • His lawyer was set to lodge an objection to some of the charges he faces.
  • He is charged with indecent and sexual assault.

A former teacher and Media24 employee, Willem Breytenbach, was not in the Cape Town Regional Court as expected on Thursday for the continuation of a case in which he is accused of sexual and indecent assault. 

His lawyer, JC de Jager, said Breytenbach was injured during an accident at home and could not be present. 

"He was hospitalised," said De Jager.

The court was supplied with a letter from the surgeon.

The matter was postponed to 27 October. 

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority says he faces a total of 14 charges of either indecent assault or sexual assault. 

At his previous appearance, his lawyer said he wanted to lodge a formal objection to charges one to seven. 


This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Nicolette Bell, turned down written representations. 

Bell directed that the matter proceeds to trial. 

The argument for the objection to some of the charges was supposed to have been heard on Thursday.

Breytenbach was featured in a podcast, My Only Story, by Deon Wiggett, after which others came forward. 

He was a mentor for young student journalists at Media24, and taught at Grey College. 


