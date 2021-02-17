1h ago

add bookmark

Accountant admits to defrauding OR Tambo municipality out of R9.8m

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An accountant has admitted to fleecing a municipality out of millions.
An accountant has admitted to fleecing a municipality out of millions.
iStock
  • OR Tambo district municipality project accountant, Nyameka Qongqo was convicted of fraud and money laundering, after admitting to stealing R9.8m from the municipality.
  • She transferred funds from the municipality to companies that belonged to her erstwhile boyfriend Thobani Notshokovu, and her sister, Thumeka Qongqo.
  • Qongqo, 43, was suspended and eventually fired by the municipality after being found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing.

The sentencing of former OR Tambo district municipality project accountant, Nyameka Qongqo, convicted of fraud and money laundering, after admitting to stealing R9.8 million from the municipality, has been postponed.

The Mthatha High Court postponed the sentencing to 25 March for the submission of probation and correctional reports, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

Qongqo had entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State and admitted to defrauding the municipality of about R9.8 million. 

READ | A third of Eastern Cape schools still haven't received textbooks, report says

From November 2012 to November 2014, Qongqo was the authorised officer responsible for processing claims from service providers and effecting payments to their bank accounts.

In her plea explanation, she admitted that during that period she transferred funds from the municipality to companies that belonged to her ex-boyfriend, Thobani Notshokovu, and her sister, Thumeka Qongqo, without any approval and authorisation, as there were no services rendered by these companies.

She further admitted that she withdrew R200 000 from the money paid to Notshokovu's company, Zingce Enterprise, and Thumeka's Ogiyonke Construction. 

READ | Mandela funeral 'fraud': Premier to decide on embattled MEC

With the R200 000 she paid for a 2014 Golf 7 GTI through EFT to a motor dealer.

Qongqo was initially charged together with her sister, Notshokovu, and their companies. Notshokovu pleaded guilty and turned State witness.

Notshokovu was subsequently sentenced to 10 years imprisonment or a R50 000 fine.

The case against Thumeka, the only one of the three to have pleaded not guilty, is due in court on 8 March 2021.

According to the NPA, it was the OR Tambo district municipal manager who blew the whistle in 2014 after noticing suspicious payments and reported the matter to law enforcement authorities.

Qongqo, 43, was suspended and eventually fired by the municipality after being found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said before the conviction on Wednesday, the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) managed to recover some of the ill-gotten funds and assets from Qongqo. 

Order

On 28 October 2014, following a preservation order, the Makhanda High Court granted a forfeiture order against a house at 8 Revereed Place, Estuary, in East London, the aforementioned Golf 7 vehicle and six furniture items, with an estimated value of R2.1 million.

The appointed curator sold these items on auction and deposited R650 000 into the OR Tambo district municipality's bank account in September 2015.

On 4 November 2014, following a second preservation order, the court granted a forfeiture order against bank balances in the names of Qongqo, her sister and the boyfriend, as well as furniture items estimated to be worth R2.5million.

By 4 February 2015, another sum of R1.2 million was deposited into the municipality's bank account as proceeds of unlawful activities.  

On 15 September 2016, also following a third preservation order, the court granted another forfeiture order against 50% value of two plots of the accused, which the appointed curator sold for R170 000 plus other items. On 11 October 2019, the curator paid the municipality a sum of R228 636.

A total of R2.1 million was reimbursed to the municipality, which was expected not to release Qongqo's pension proceeds until after her conviction to recoup the remaining balance, said Tyali.

"The State asked the court to impose a sentence of 15 years imprisonment, because fraud was very prevalent in the country and the courts had a duty to ensure that would-be fraudsters were deterred from committing crimes against government institutions," said Tyali.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecourts
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 937 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1144 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5889 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.70
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1782.77
(-0.33)
Silver
27.07
(+0.07)
Platinum
1250.50
(+0.04)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2376.00
(-0.11)
All Share
67198.20
(-0.04)
Top 40
61861.87
(+0.14)
Financial 15
12449.02
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89970.75
(+0.72)
Resource 10
66283.84
(+0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo