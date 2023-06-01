1h ago

Accountant, financial manager arrested for allegedly stealing R19m from North West company

Tshepiso Motloung
Reginald Scholtz faces 61 charges of theft, for allegedly stealing R9 million.
PHOTO: Tetra Images, Getty Images
  • An accountant has been arrested for allegedly stealing R10 million from a company in the North West.
  • Jacobus van Niekerk faces 337 fraud charges. 
  • The company's group financial manager was also arrested for allegedly stealing R9 million from the company.

An accountant is the second person arrested in connection with the theft of R19 million from a company in the North West.

Jacobus van Niekerk, 38, handed himself over to the police on 30 May for fraud and money laundering, amounting to about R10 million.

Van Niekerk is an accountant at Botselo Mills (Pty) Ltd. He is authorised to transact on the company's accounts.

His arrest comes a month after Reginald Scholtz, 57, the company's group financial manager.

Scholtz faces 61 charges of theft, for allegedly stealing R9 million.

Van Niekerk appeared in the Delareyville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing 337 charges of fraud and 20 charges of money laundering.

They allegedly committed the crime separately, and did not collude with each other.

The North West National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said Van Niekerk was granted R12 000 bail and ordered to report to his nearest police station once a week between 06:00 and 18:00.  

Mamothame said Van Niekerk allegedly stole the money between January 2017 and July 2022.

"Police investigations reveal that Van Niekerk was employed by Botselo Mills (Pty) Ltd as an accountant, authorised to transact on the company's accounts. 

It is alleged that between January 2017 and July 2022, Van Niekerk submitted forms fraudulently, requiring approval for payment to be made into the accounts of service providers for a service that was not rendered.

"It was further discovered that, in the forms, he provided the names of service providers in the company database, but fraudulently replaced their banking account numbers to his six personal banking accounts which he holds with two major banks," said Mamothame.

Scholtz was arrested on 12 March.

"According to the Hawks investigations, Scholtz held three bank accounts from three banking institutions. From January 2017 to August 2022, he fraudulently transferred money into these accounts under the pretence of paying service providers, as he had [the] authority to access the company's banking systems.

"He allegedly created forms requiring authorisation and approval for the release of funds to be paid by the company to service providers. His fraudulent ways of manipulating the company's financial system would eventually result in payments into his personal accounts," said Mamothame.

Mamothame said Scholtz was granted R10 000 bail by the Delareyville Magistrate's Court and was ordered to surrender his passport to the investigating officer.

"He was further instructed to report to his nearest police station every Monday between 06:00 and 18:00," said Mamothame.

Mamothame said the State indicated that investigations were completed, and that it was ready for trial in both matters. 

Van Niekerk and Scholtz's matters were transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Van Niekerk is expected to appear in court on 19 July and Scholtz on 13 July. 

News24 contacted Botselo Mills (PTY) Ltd for a comment, but the company could not be reached. 

