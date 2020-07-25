1h ago

add bookmark

Accounts frozen after UIF Covid-19 relief fund was allegedly defrauded of R700 000

Nicole McCain
Photo: Jaco Marais
  • The bank accounts of a man who allegedly defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Covid relief fund of almost R700 000 have been frozen.
  • The man allegedly received funds earmarked for 150 employees of a Durban-based company.
  • He allegedly transferred the money to numerous bank accounts in an attempt to hide its origin.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has frozen the bank accounts of a man suspected of defrauding the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of almost R700 000.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered that a number of bank accounts linked to Thokozani Mchunu be frozen following suspicions that he fraudulently received funds from the UIF, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Sipho Ngwema said. 

"It is alleged that an amount of R692 185.55 was fraudulently, or mistakenly, paid into a bank account in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, which is registered in Mchunu's name," Ngwema said.

On 15 April, a Durban-based company National Adhesive Distributors CC successfully applied to the Covid-19 relief fund for an amount of R692 185.55 on behalf of its employees and their dependents.

READ | UIF Covid-19 payouts have been extended into August

These relief funds were to be paid over to more than 150 people. However, on 12 June the UIF was alerted by the company that the funds had not reflected in their bank account.

"It was discovered that the funds went to Mchunu, a private individual who is neither employed by the UIF nor the National Adhesive Distributors CC," Ngwema said.

After receiving the funds, Mchunu transferred portions of the money into other bank accounts in his name, various stokvel accounts and numerous bank accounts of other people in an attempt to disguise the origin of the funds.

The matter was reported to the police, who were investigating allegations of fraud, theft and money laundering.

Related Links
Covid-19 UIF fund fraud: 5 accused granted R 5 000 bail
Lockdown: NPA notices increase in poverty related crime as 'communities feel the pinch'
Suspects arrested for allegedly defrauding Sasol to the tune of R279 million
Read more on:
durbancourtsfraudcrime
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6328 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4067 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

1h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo