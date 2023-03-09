1h ago

Share

Accrual and unusual: Pretoria accountant gets 6 years in jail for Covid-19 relief fund fraud

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Jonathan Vorster
Mark Jonathan Vorster
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Chartered accountant Mark Jonathan Vorster has been sentenced to an effective six years in jail for fraud, theft and money laundering.
  • This was after he failed to convince a magistrate to impose a fine.
  • Vorster applied for Covid-19 relief funding on behalf of his clients and after receiving payouts, he would transfer the funds to his bank account.

A chartered accountant's plea for a fine instead of a prison sentence failed when the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced him to an effective six years in prison for fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with Covid-19 relief funds.

Mark Jonathan Vorster, 45, was sentenced on Wednesday.

The magistrate sentenced him to six years for 11 counts of fraud, two years for theft and four years for money laundering worth more than R800 000. He ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, which means Vorster will only serve six years behind bars.

READ | Ex-municipal worker accused of pocketing R1.3m from selling electricity tokens

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Vorster pleaded guilty to the charges and asked the court to impose a fine. He pointed out that he had paid back the money.

Mahanjana said: "Between April 2020 and August 2020, Vorster would apply for the Covid-19 TERS on behalf of his clients, and after receiving payouts, he would transfer the funds to his bank account."

The Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) was a fund the government set up during the Covid-19 pandemic to help companies pay their staff.

Mahanjana added: 

On 14 August 2020, First National Bank noticed unusual payments in Vorster's bank account. After enquiring with him, the bank froze R400 000 of the funds still in his bank account and proceeded to report the matter to the Department of Labour and later to the police.

"Vorster was arrested on 21 July 2021."

In aggravation of Vorster's sentence, the prosecutor asked the court to send Vorster to prison. He submitted that Vorster had betrayed the position of trust given to him.

The prosecutor added that the offences escalated to new levels at a time when the country's economy was brought to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When handing down the sentence, the magistrate said that even though Vorster paid back the balance of the stolen money with interest, he found that he did not show any true remorse as the money he used to pay back the stolen money was not out of his pocket," Mahanjana said.

She added that Vorster only pleaded guilty to the charges because the State had an airtight case against him, and "he had no other choice than to concede defeat".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcoronaviruscrimecrime and courtsfraud
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 502 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
10% - 105 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
29% - 322 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
16% - 172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.60
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.10
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.64
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
948.94
+1.1%
Palladium
1,367.07
-0.2%
Gold
1,818.51
+0.3%
Silver
20.11
+0.4%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,463
-0.6%
All Share
77,257
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,497
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,240
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,507
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

6h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

6h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo