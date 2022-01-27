Accused in Soweto body parts case admitted to mental institution

Flavio Hlabangwane, who was expected back in court on Friday, has been admitted to a mental institution.

The man arrested for murder after body parts were found in his fridge, has been admitted to a mental institution, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Flavio Hlabangwane, who was expected back in court on Friday, was admitted to the institution on 19 January.

The 26-year-old was charged with murder after body parts allegedly belonging to a cousin he seemingly was in a relationship with, were found in his fridge on 13 November in Soweto.

The gruesome discovery was made by his girlfriend in a backroom he was renting.

In November 2021, his lawyer filed an application in the Protea Glen Magistrate's Court to have an inquiry into his mental state following a second suicide attempt.

Mjonondwane said at the time that Hlabangwane had tried to overdose on medication he received after his first suicide attempt.

He was expected back in court on 18 February.

