Accused plead not guilty to murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests

Canny Maphanga
The four officers accused of the murder of Mthokizisi Ntumba appear in court.
The four officers accused of the murder of Mthokizisi Ntumba appear in court.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images

The accused in the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba pleaded not guilty in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The trial of Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, started in the High Court on Monday.

READ | Mthokozisi Ntumba murder: About 20 State witnesses expected to be called in trial of 4 cops

They are accused of killing Ntumba in Braamfontein in March 2021 during student protests.

Ntumba was walking out of a doctor's office when he was struck by a bullet.

Mthokozisi Ntumba
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)

All four accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The accused, who are police officers, face one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The officers were arrested several days after Ntumba was shot dead.

Students from nearby universities were protesting over not being allowed to register for the new academic year due to historical debt.

More to follow.

Read more on:
mthokozisi ntumbagautengcrimeprotests
