ACDP marches against mandatory vaccinations

Hundreds of ACDP supporters gathered in Johannesburg to stage a demonstration to reject mandatory vaccinations.

Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe told them the government has not been transparent about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile in the Western Cape, the party held a demonstration outside the provincial legislature.

The ACDP has staged a number of protests across the country rejecting mandatory vaccinations.



The party also led demonstrations to the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe addressed supporters who joined the march.

He said the government had not been transparent about the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The ACDP is going to fight this matter. When they implemented the lockdown and closed churches they were testing us. Many of the things they [the government] are doing are not about our health; it is about control over us. We were controlled under apartheid, we are not going to be controlled again," Meshoe added.

Demonstrators held up posters reading "I am not a lab rat" and "freedom to choose what goes into my body".

READ | Police to probe flouting of regulations as hundreds protest vaccine passports in Cape Town

Meshoe told supporters the government was forcing the country to take the vaccine.

"Everyone has the right not to be subjected to medical or scientific experiments without their consent. I am not a lab rat. If government is willing to be transparent let them come out and tell us what is in this vaccine. Rather them saying we are anti-vaxxers we want to be informed," he said.

Meanwhile in the Western Cape, the ACDP held demonstrations outside the provincial legislature.

Its Cape Town mayoral candidate, Ferlon Christians, said the party opposed the government's vaccine passport rollout.

News24 supplied

"We strongly oppose the suggestion of mandatory vaccinations for the people in the Western Cape. We uphold the right of the people to say no to a proposal that opposes what is stated in our Constitution.

"The ACDP will not hesitate to approach the appropriate court should the general public be victimised because of mandatory vaccinations," Christians added.

READ | Educate people before introducing a vaccine mandate - experts

He said the rollout of vaccine passports would restrict the public from entering facilities.

News24 Brenton Geach

"The vaccine passports will restrict taxpayers from accessing facilities that their taxes are paying for."



News24 Brenton Geach

On the issue of vaccine passports, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde previously told News24: "The official position of the provincial cabinet of the Western Cape is that it is your choice to get vaccinated, which we strongly encourage.

"Our data is already showing how the vaccine is significantly preventing hospitalisations and deaths, and so we will continue to work hard to improve access to vaccinations as well as incentivise it so that we reach our targets by December."

Winde said vaccines were the best chance of ending restrictions, opening the economy to the world, and clawing back the jobs that were lost over the last year and a half.