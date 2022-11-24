51m ago

add bookmark

ACDP pickets outside Western Cape legislature over unisex toilets in schools

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ACDP holds a picket outside the Western Cape legislature.
The ACDP holds a picket outside the Western Cape legislature.
Supplied, ACDP
  • The ACDP held a protest outside the Western Cape legislature to oppose the draft document on the inclusion of children with diverse sexual orientation and gender identities.
  • The party gathered outside the legislature on Thursday to protest the introduction of unisex toilets at schools. 
  • The basic education department's proposal suggests unisex toilets in schools, with individual cubicles for privacy.

ACDP members held demonstrations outside the Western Cape legislature on Thursday to oppose the basic education department's guidelines for the socio-educational inclusion of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, expression, and sex characteristics in schools.

Party members gathered outside the legislature on Thursday to protest the introduction of unisex toilets at schools.

The ACDP's provincial leader, Ferlon Christians, addressed them inside the legislature during a house sitting. 

"As the ACDP, we are opposing the draft guidelines. Outside this legislature, almost 200 members came to protest against these unisex toilets they [the department of education] want to introduce," he said. 

Christians labelled diversity workshops in schools as "ungodly and blasphemes". 

"These things are unacceptable; learners are confused, and they get indoctrinated with wrong things. Our children must go through this. It hurts me as a Christian, and we are saying no to unisex toilets," he said. 

Several groups have expressed outrage over the document, which the department said was aimed at ending gender discrimination and creating welcoming environments in schools for all children.

READ | Unisex toilets at schools will help prevent bullying of gender diverse pupils - education dept

It added the document was not final, and that its contents were still under deliberation.

It is understood the proposals will be made available for public comment sometime next year.

ACDP holds picket outside WC legislature
The ACDP holds a picket outside the Western Cape legislature.

While various religious sectors have also expressed concerns at the move, the department said it was "probing relevant response mechanisms to ensure the constitutional obligation for socio-educational inclusion of sexual minorities and avoid the currently overwhelming litigation".

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier told News24 they were aware of the national department's process to develop draft guidelines.

He said:

As the ACDP is aware, the Western Cape draft guidelines were never approved, and our position remains that having separate girls, and boys' bathrooms should remain the norm. The fact is that school governing bodies, and not the Department of Basic Education, should decide whether to add unisex bathrooms, should they wish to do so.

Maynier added whatever decision schools might take, the process should be transparent and provisions for consultation should also be made.

ACDP holds picket outside WC legislature
The ACDP holds a picket outside the Western Cape legislature.

"We will comment on the Department of Basic Education's draft guidelines as a province when asked to do so during that process," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ferlon christiansdavid mayniercape townwestern capeeducationprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2360 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1067 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 3696 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,755.77
+0.4%
Silver
21.53
-0.0%
Palladium
1,895.00
+0.5%
Platinum
988.25
-1.2%
Brent Crude
85.41
-3.5%
Top 40
66,833
+0.5%
All Share
73,207
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,553
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,664
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,307
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo