ACDP to picket at ConCourt in support of Mogoeng's comments on Israel

Getrude Makhafola
Conrad Bornman, Netwerk24
  • The ACDP and its leader Kenneth Meshoe plan to picket outside the Constitutional Court in support of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
  • Meshoe has never shied away from his support for Israel. He established a pro-Israel organisation Defend Embrace Invest(In) Support Israel (DEISI).
  • The governing ANC supports Palestinians and is against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Leader of the African Christian Democratic Party Kenneth Meshoe and party members will on Monday picket at the Constitutional Court in support of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Mogoeng, who was directed by the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) to retract and apologise over his remarks on Israel, has lodged an appeal and awaits a date for proceedings from the committee.

READ | Chief Justice Mogoeng ordered to retract Israel comments

Meshoe and his party have come out in support of Mogoeng and his decision to appeal and not apologise.

"Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, MP, will be joined by members of his political party the ACDP, his NPO DEISI and concerned persons from other organisations and the general public. The two organisations agree with the Chief Justice’s decision to appeal the finding that he contravened the Judicial Code of Conduct and that he should apologise for pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian remarks," the party said in a statement.

Africa4Palestine, SA BDS Coalition and Women's Cultural Group laid complaints against Mogoeng after he ventured into the foreign policy fray and South Africa's diplomatic relations with Israel. During a webinar last year hosted by The Jerusalem Post, Mogoeng quoted from the Bible, saying that he was praying for Israel and pledged his love for the country.

His remarks drew criticism from several political parties, including the ANC. The governing party said it was concerned that Mogoeng had made political comments about the Israel-Palestine issue.

The ANC has adopted a resolution to support Palestinians and has called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The ACDP picket is expected to start at 11:00.

