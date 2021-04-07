33m ago

add bookmark

Ace Magashule defends radical economic transformation as an ANC policy that cannot be changed

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. (Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. (Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)
  • Ace Magashule has stuck to his guns on controversial radical economic transformation (RET) rhetoric.
  • He says that it is ANC policy that cannot be changed. 
  • This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the national executive council banned the so-called RET faction within the party.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended radical economic transformation (RET) rhetoric, saying it's a party policy that cannot be changed.

He was speaking in Kliptown on Tuesday at a 150th commemoration event for struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke.

His comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) decided that no ANC members could associate with the so-called radical economic transformation faction within the party. The faction is seen as loyal to Magashule and one which is organised by a staffer in his office, Carl Niehaus.

Magashule, who's already fighting tooth and nail to retain his position in the ANC, said the economy should be in the hands of African people. 

"There's no country in the world where the majority are not actually the owners of the company. South Africa must change for the best and I think the women leadership of this country, the women's league can actually play that important role," he said.

READ | Radical economic transformation is what the Freedom Charter anticipated, says Dlamini-Zuma

He called on the ANC Women's League to unite and build the economy of the country.

"Today must be better than yesterday. And tomorrow must be better than today. The face of the economy of South Africa must be the face of women, not women who are wives, children and daughters, of leaders. The face of the economy must be the face of women," he said.

Magashule is expected to meet 150 veterans and elders for lunch later today. 

ALSO READ | Paul Mashatile dismisses claims of a national shutdown by Magashule, Zuma supporters

This comes as the secretary-general seemingly digs in his heels against a party decision that leaders who are criminally charged should step aside from their positions. He faces corruption-related charges and is out on R200 000 bail. 

He is meant to be consulting with the party's former leaders as the deadline for him to step aside at the end of the month draws closer.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulepolitics
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5734 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1672 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.53
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.10
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,738.35
(-0.3)
Silver
25.01
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,236.39
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,646.00
(-1.6)
All Share
67,514
(-0.8)
Top 40
61,742
(-1.0)
Financial 15
12,296
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
88,042
(-2.1)
Resource 10
68,581
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo