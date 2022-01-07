Ace Magashule forced to withdraw from unsanctioned ANC branch event in Musina

Ace Magashule was stopped from participating in an ANC branch event in Musina on Friday.

The regional ANC leadership cautioned that his participation violated the terms of his suspension.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC last May.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was forced to withdraw from an event in Musina, Limpopo after the party's regional leadership warned him that his participation violated the terms of his suspension.

Magashule was meant to be part of a soccer tournament, hosted by an ANC branch ahead of the party's 110th anniversary celebrations in the province on Saturday.

A poster circulated by, among others, Magashule's staunch ally Carl Niehaus, indicated that the suspended secretary-general would visit an orphanage in Madimbo Village. Magashule was also scheduled to attend a soccer match where he was meant to donate soccer kits.

However, on Thursday, ANC regional secretary Rudzani Ludere wrote to the branch to express disapproval.

"Based on the decision of the national executive committee, your branch is directed to suspend the visit of Comrade Ace Magashule scheduled for the 7th of January 2022," he wrote.

News24 understands that some of Magashule's allies warned him that provoking the party to such an extent was tantamount to political suicide.

"While this was a noble thing to do, the timing was off, and doing this in a year where the ANC is set to hold its elective conference would be a big mistake as party members would deem the secretary-general as going against ANC party policies and regulations," said Magashule's close ally.

Ward 8 in Musina is an ANC stronghold in the Vhembe region. Due to his suspension, he is not going to take part in the festivities and main birthday rally of the governing party.

When asked about Magashule's planned event during a media briefing on Thursday, ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said there were many parallel events that were planned under the ANC's name. She urged people to desist from using party regalia for unauthorised events.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC in May last year due to criminal charges.

He has failed to successfully challenge his suspension and has a case pending in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

