Ace Magashule slams Public Protector’s Vrede findings against him as the 'height of irrationality'

The Public Protector has found Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane failed to exercise their constitutional oversight responsibilities and are guilty of improper conduct and maladministration in relation to the Vrede project.

Magashule insisted the Free State government needed to keep paying Gupta-linked Estina despite its contract being cancelled.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has referred her report to the Hawks for further investigation, while the NPA's Investigating Directorate continues to probe the Vrede saga.

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule has slammed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's "obstinate persistence" that he should be held accountable for the Vrede dairy farm project scandal as the "height of irrationality".

Mkhwebane, in turn, has described Magashule's "continuous denials" of responsibility for and knowledge of the project and its funding as "alarming", given that he was Free State premier at the time that R220 million in public money intended for poor black dairy farmers was looted – allegedly, in part, to fund a lavish Gupta family wedding.

The standoff between the two is laid bare in Mkhwebane's second report on the Vrede saga, which she produced after her first report was found to be an unlawful and unconstitutional and was set aside.

In that second report, and in stark contrast to her first investigation, Mkhwebane finds that the "evidence that I considered to arrive at my conclusion confirms the presence of outside involvement and undue influence by persons linked to the Gupta family on politicians in how the project was conceptualised and implemented".

The Public Protector has also found that Magashule, who served as Free State premier between 2009 and 2018, and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane failed to exercise their constitutional oversight responsibilities and were guilty of improper conduct and maladministration in relation to the project.

In his response to a formal notification from Mkhwebane that he had been implicated in her second investigation into the Vrede project, Magashule has slammed these findings as "speculative and spurious deductions" and insists there is no evidence to back it up. He has also strongly suggested that he will take the Vrede report on review.

In a finding that may have implications for the currently dormant criminal prosecution of those implicated in the Vrede scandal, Mkhwebane has found that there was evidence to show the Free State's provincial executive council "improperly appropriated funds" to pay Estina – even after the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development had cancelled its contract.

Magashule, however, maintains that, despite this and the fact that both Treasury and the Auditor-General had raised concerns about serious irregularities in the agreement, the province was "obligated to keep paying for Estina".

Estina reportedly received a further R130 million in payments from the Free State between December 2014 and May 2016 – all under Magashule's watch.

This, he told Mkhwebane, was because "at no time was the Estina project reviewed and set aside" and the contracts between it and the Free State government remained in place.

The ANC secretary-general further insists that the Public Protector had no right to investigate the saga because it fell outside the normal two-year limitation placed on her office to probe alleged state abuses and contends that she has failed to show any "exceptional circumstances" that justify her investigating the 2012 project.

Mkhwebane, however, maintains her decision to pursue the second Vrede investigation was justified, given "allegations made, in relation to the involvement of politicians in the misuse of public funds, and the prejudice suffered by the beneficiaries which was undeniably still continuing, and therefore needed to be addressed to finality".

She further pointed out that when she had interviewed Magashule about Vrede in October 2018, he "did not raise any objections to my jurisdiction in the investigation of this matter".

She has referred her report to the Hawks to "establish if any acts of impropriety identified herein amount to acts of criminal conduct in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act".

Magashule's claims of non-involvement in the Vrede project also appear to be at odds with his proud announcement in his 2012 State of the Province address that it would "create an additional 150 jobs".

It was also Magashule who in 2011 had authorised the Estina-Vrede dairy project, which was never budgeted for, was not preceded by any form of feasibility study, did not involve a competitive bidding process and was defined by materially fraudulent representations and non-delivery by Estina.

