Ace Magashule took part in meeting at Ramaphosa's home where his suspension was discussed, court hears

Carien du Plessis
President Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended general secretary Ace Magashule pictured during the party's Limpopo provincial conference in 2018.
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antoio Muchave
  • Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was given a fair hearing before his suspension, the court heard.
  • Advocate Wim Trengove argued the ANC's case on the second and final day of the hearing. 
  • Trengove said Magashule had a final opportunity to state his case at a meeting at President Cyril Ramaphosa's house a day before his suspension. 

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was himself part of the decision that led to his suspension as an ANC official, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard on Friday.

The ANC's senior counsel, Wim Trengove, told a full bench of judges that Magashule was given a chance to state his side of the story at a meeting of the party's top six officials at the house of President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of his suspension at the start of May.

Making the party's case on the second and final day of Magashule's application to have his suspension reversed, Trengove said Magashule was wrong to argue his suspension was invalid because he felt he hadn't received a fair hearing.

He said:

This is an extraordinary case where the suspended employee was not merely afforded an opportunity to state his case, which is what [the legal principle of audi alteram partem] requires, but that he was in this unusual position where he actively participated in the decision-making process, in the decision-making structures they took the decision that culminated in his suspension.

Trengove continued by saying it was far more than the legal principle required, because Magashule was, in effect, given a chance "to address the decision-maker".

Trengove said the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had stated that Magashule's "position was discussed" as the ANC's top six officials convened at Ramaphosa’s house on Sunday, 2 May, ahead of a meeting of the ANC's national working committee where Magashule was suspended.

"Ms Duarte says: 'At that meeting at the president's home, we afforded him an opportunity to have his say'," Trengove argued.

The next day, the party's national working committee convened and suspended Magashule - on full pay - after he failed to step aside within the 30-day deadline the national executive committee had set for him.

Magashule was ordered to step aside in line with the ANC's 2017 resolution that ANC office bearers indicted for serious crimes should step aside.

Magashule was charged with corruption last year in relation to a multi-million rand asbestos eradication tender in the Free State while he was premier, in 2014.

Trengove said Magashule was part of the extended process of suspending him "right from the beginning".

Trengove outlined the course of the decision-making process from February, when the refined guidelines on the step-aside resolution from 2017 were adopted, to March, when Magashule participated in an NEC meeting where those accused of corruption were given 30 days to step aside.

He was also part of an NWC meeting "in the 30-day period, while it was running", which affirmed the NEC's decision on the 30 days ultimatum.

Magashule also had meetings with Duarte and party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, followed by the critical meetings in May and his ultimate suspension.

Trengove was expected to wrap up his arguments on Friday afternoon.

