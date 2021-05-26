Ace Magashule's charges are 'very serious' and he should not trivialise them - court hears

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has replied to Ace Magashule's court application in which he challenges his suspension.

She said the criminal charges against Magashule were serious and that if he was found guilty, he would not be fit to lead the ANC.

The ANC has asked the court to dismiss Magashule's application with costs.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that charges against suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are "very serious" - not frivolous.

"The applicant (Magashule) trivialises the charges against him and suggests that they are 'an oddity, if not a downright absurdity', and that they are frivolous. But this is of course not so. The charges against him are very serious charges of fraud corruption and money laundering."

She said the charges, which relate to a Free State asbestos tender, were serious and that the party had to treat them seriously.

"If they are true, the applicant would clearly be unfit to hold office in the ANC. For the time being, the charges reflect negatively on his integrity and by implication that of the ANC in which he plays a senior leadership role."

She also told the court should not entertain Magashule's attempt to trivialise them.

Duarte was responding to an urgent application Magashule lodged to challenge his suspension from the party in which he contended that the ANC's step-aside rule was unconstitutional and that he had been suspended for ulterior purposes. The rule states that criminally charged members should step aside.

The ANC asked the court to dismiss Magashule's application with costs. It also argued that the matter was not urgent.

In the application, Duarte dug into Magashule's assertion that his suspension created a crises for the ANC and the country.

"We deny that the resolution of the dispute will not only benefit the parties and the organisation but also the stability of the country, the economy and investor confidence. This is a matter of an individual and does not involve the country or its economic stability."

Duarte went further:

It is ironic that if the applicant agrees that one of the most serious problems facing society in South Africa is corruption, he would not support the efforts of the ANC to fight corruption through the implementation of the step-aside resolution. He has been charged in a criminal court for fraud, corruption and money laundering and should lead by example and step aside as members of the ANC have done. Doing so protects the integrity of the ANC.

Magashule was suspended after he failed to comply with a 30-day deadline to step aside. He has since defied his suspension and has asked the court to invalidate it.

Duarte said Magashule was told to step aside in a meeting she held with him and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile at the latter's house.

"He informed us that he would sleep on the matter and come back to us. He never did."

"The subsequent meeting I had with the applicant was with all other national officials at the president's home in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 May 2021. All six of us officials attended. At this meeting, our aim was to obtain feedback from the applicant on the engagements that he had with various ANC officials, including former presidents [Thabo] Mbeki, [Kgalema] Motlanthe and [Jacob] Zuma, as well as the former treasurer-general of the ANC, Matthews Phosa. We gave him audience."

Duarte said Magashule knew very well that if he did not step aside he would be suspended because the statement of the NEC was very clear on that.

"The applicant attended the NWC (national working committee) meeting. The resolutions were adopted in his presence. He thus knew that the NWC had decided that he must be suspended and had instructed his office to issue a letter for his suspension."

Duarte dismissed as untrue Magashule's accusation that her letter of suspension against him was triggered by Magashule's letter of suspension to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Following his suspension, Magashule wrote a letter to Ramaphosa, seeking to suspend him for donations his campaign for the ANC presidency received.

"His suggestion that my letter was, in some bizarre way, a hurried reaction to his, is accordingly far-fetched."

Duarte further told the court that there was a misconception and that the ANC constitution did now allow for an appeal against rule 25.70 - the basis of the step-aside policy.

"The ANC's constitution is also not inconsistent with the national Constitution. It is a private contract between the members of the ANC. The powers it confers on the ANC structures and officials are contractual powers and not public powers."

Magashule claimed that the NEC should have afforded him a further hearing on the question of his suspension.

Duarte said this was also an absurd suggestion.

"He had ample time to state his case. The NEC had long decided that members facing criminal charges of corruption or other serious crimes, like him, should step aside within 30 days or be suspended.

Duarte also argued it was absurd that her letter of suspension was for an ulterior purpose.

"He is mistaken. His suspension is not a disciplinary step. It is entirely preventative pending a court process following the indictment of a member".

