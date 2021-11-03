48m ago

add bookmark

Ace Magashule's ex-PA a suspect in his corruption case after refusing to cooperate with the State

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ace Magashule's former PA is now a suspect in the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption case he faces.
  • She was supposed to be a State witness but the prosecutor told the court that she allegedly refused to assist.
  • A warrant of arrest has been signed and the State is in the process of getting her back to South Africa to stand trial.

The so-called star witness in the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption case of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has become a suspect.

Magashule, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi and other co-accused appeared in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

They have been charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, among other charges, related to a R255 million contract for the assessment and removal of asbestos from roofs and/or housing.

READ | Free State asbestos case: Corruption accused Ace Magashule wants list of witnesses who implicated him

One of the issues that arose during their earlier court appearances was whether Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, was a witness for the State because he wanted to secure her as a defence witness.

State advocate Johan de Nysschen previously told the court she was a State witness. He said the State was the dominus litis (master of the case) and therefore had first entry to a witness.

However, on Wednesday, he said that the situation changed recently:

She promised her cooperation. When push came to shove, she did not want to cooperate very clearly and bluntly, so that changed the whole situation.

He explained that detectives had gone to the US to get a statement from Cholota and that she allegedly refused to assist.

"She is not keen to be a witness of the State anymore," he added.De Nysschen dropped another bombshell when he told the court that Cholota had now become a suspect in the matter.

He said a warrant of arrest has been signed and that they are in the process of getting her back to South Africa where she will be added to the matter as an accused.

He said:

She left us with no choice.

The court said it would give the State time to have Cholota extradited, but added that she may be a cooperative accused and return to South Africa to stand trial voluntarily.

The matter was postponed to 21 February 2022. 

Asbestos tender 

It is alleged that in 2014, two companies were appointed as service providers to the Department of Human Settlements in the Free State. One was Gauteng-based Blackhead Consulting.

The companies then allegedly subcontracted two other companies, one of which did the work for R21 million.

The rest of the money was allegedly pocketed by the accused. Even though millions was spent on the project, the asbestos was not removed, according to testimony at the Zondo Commission.

According to the indictment, Magashule's alleged take of the R255 million tender came in the form of school tuition for a daughter, electronic tablets and R250 000 for the travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blackhead consultingace magashulefree statecorruptionmoney launderingfraud
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
0% - 0 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
0% - 0 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.97
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,782.37
-0.3%
Silver
23.56
+0.2%
Palladium
2,027.39
+0.6%
Platinum
1,050.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,158
+0.6%
All Share
68,168
+0.6%
Resource 10
62,458
+1.8%
Industrial 25
88,565
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,252
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo