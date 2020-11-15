32m ago

add bookmark

Ace Magashule's former PA spilt beans over requests for money - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Moroadi Cholota testifying on camera.
Moroadi Cholota testifying on camera.
Mike van Rooyen
  • Ace Magashule's former personal assistant has reportedly directly implicated him in requests for money from slain businessman Ignatius "Igo" Mpambani.
  • Moroadi Cholota has turned state witness in his fraud and corruption case.
  • She was his assistant when he was premier of the Free State.

Ace Magashule's former personal assistant has reportedly directly implicated him in requests for money from slain businessman Ignatius "Igo" Mpambani.

The State dropped a bombshell that Moroadi Cholota had turned state witness, when he made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He is an accused in the R255-million asbestos audit corruption case, facing 21 counts of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Cholota, who is studying in the United States, was Magashule's assistant when he was the premier of the Free State.The National Prosecuting Authority asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to question her last month, and she revealed she would often ask Mpambani for money, allegedly on behalf of Magashule, the Sunday Times reported.

READ | Ace Magashule and his men declare war

Mpambani's company, Diamond Hill Trading, was one of the main beneficiaries of a controversial contract to "audit" and "assess" houses with asbestos roofs in the Free State.

Magashule is accused of instructing Cholota several times to ask Mpambani for money.

The newspaper reported that the requests amounted to almost R800 000 and coincided with payments from the provincial housing department to Mpambani for the tender, allegedly despite no work done.

Magashule's alleged take of the tender came in the form of school tuition for a daughter, electronic tablets, and R250 000 for travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba, according the State, News24 reported.

READ | Tuition fees, electronic tablets, trip to Cuba: Ace's asbestos alleged alleged 'bonsella' 

The indictment alleges that Magashule accepted a gratification of R53 550 in 2015, paid, on his request, towards the tuition fees of the daughter of former Free State acting Judge Refiloe Mokoena.

Around June 2015, Magashule allegedly accepted another gratification in the amount of R470 000, paid on his request to M-TAG Systems for the acquisition of 200 electronic tablets.

Between November 2015 and January 2016, Magashule allegedly accepted a further R250 00,0 which was paid to Astra travel towards the travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba.

Mpambani was murdered in 2018, it what was a suspected hit in Sandton, Gauteng, News24 previously reported.

The indictment charges that Magashule did not report the alleged corrupt activities, as he was legally obliged to do as the Free State Premier, and that he had a financial interest in the awarding of the tender and the subsequent payments.

While money for the audit and removal of the asbestos was allegedly paid to sub-contracted companies, the asbestos had still not been removed, according to testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Asked for R250 000 in email

Most of the money was pocketed by the accused, according to the State.

The other accused in the matter include former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli,and former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi who awarded the contract.

During her testimony last year, Cholota told state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that, when the premier's office received funding requests from students and other people, she and her other colleagues would find assistance.

Asked about an email she sent to Mpambani on 28 January 2016, in which she asked for R250 000 to be paid to a travel agency, Cholota said she could not remember what the money was for because no proof of payment was placed before her.

Cholota also told the commission that, when the premier's office received travel requests from artists or students, she would then request travel funding from business people.

However, evidence leader advocate Baitseng Rangata said she noticed that most of the emails obtained by the commission show that Mpambani helped with funding. Cholota responded and said Mpambani was not the only business person she approached.

Magashule, who will join his seven other co-accused in the dock in February 2021, was released on bail of R200 000 on Friday.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter is trial ready and will be transferred to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein at the next appearance in February, and that the postponement was necessary as more accused are expected to be added to the charge sheet.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Never have I done any corruption' - Ace Magashule insists he is innocent of charges
ANALYSIS | Ramaphosa vs Magashule: Who will land the last punch?
Mangaung dispatches: Magashule fires warning shots at Ramaphosa and his supporters
Read more on:
ace magashulefree statecrimecorruptioncourts
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 211 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
16% - 488 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 2418 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo