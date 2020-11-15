Ace Magashule's former PA spilt beans over requests for money - report

Ace Magashule's former personal assistant has reportedly directly implicated him in requests for money from slain businessman Ignatius "Igo" Mpambani.

Moroadi Cholota has turned state witness in his fraud and corruption case.

She was his assistant when he was premier of the Free State.

The State dropped a bombshell that Moroadi Cholota had turned state witness, when he made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He is an accused in the R255-million asbestos audit corruption case, facing 21 counts of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Cholota, who is studying in the United States, was Magashule's assistant when he was the premier of the Free State.The National Prosecuting Authority asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to question her last month, and she revealed she would often ask Mpambani for money, allegedly on behalf of Magashule, the Sunday Times reported.

Mpambani's company, Diamond Hill Trading, was one of the main beneficiaries of a controversial contract to "audit" and "assess" houses with asbestos roofs in the Free State.

Magashule is accused of instructing Cholota several times to ask Mpambani for money.

The newspaper reported that the requests amounted to almost R800 000 and coincided with payments from the provincial housing department to Mpambani for the tender, allegedly despite no work done.

Magashule's alleged take of the tender came in the form of school tuition for a daughter, electronic tablets, and R250 000 for travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba, according the State, News24 reported.

The indictment alleges that Magashule accepted a gratification of R53 550 in 2015, paid, on his request, towards the tuition fees of the daughter of former Free State acting Judge Refiloe Mokoena.

Around June 2015, Magashule allegedly accepted another gratification in the amount of R470 000, paid on his request to M-TAG Systems for the acquisition of 200 electronic tablets.

Between November 2015 and January 2016, Magashule allegedly accepted a further R250 00,0 which was paid to Astra travel towards the travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba.

Mpambani was murdered in 2018, it what was a suspected hit in Sandton, Gauteng, News24 previously reported.

The indictment charges that Magashule did not report the alleged corrupt activities, as he was legally obliged to do as the Free State Premier, and that he had a financial interest in the awarding of the tender and the subsequent payments.

While money for the audit and removal of the asbestos was allegedly paid to sub-contracted companies, the asbestos had still not been removed, according to testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Asked for R250 000 in email

Most of the money was pocketed by the accused, according to the State.

The other accused in the matter include former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli,and former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi who awarded the contract.

During her testimony last year, Cholota told state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that, when the premier's office received funding requests from students and other people, she and her other colleagues would find assistance.

Asked about an email she sent to Mpambani on 28 January 2016, in which she asked for R250 000 to be paid to a travel agency, Cholota said she could not remember what the money was for because no proof of payment was placed before her.

Cholota also told the commission that, when the premier's office received travel requests from artists or students, she would then request travel funding from business people.

However, evidence leader advocate Baitseng Rangata said she noticed that most of the emails obtained by the commission show that Mpambani helped with funding. Cholota responded and said Mpambani was not the only business person she approached.

Magashule, who will join his seven other co-accused in the dock in February 2021, was released on bail of R200 000 on Friday.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter is trial ready and will be transferred to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein at the next appearance in February, and that the postponement was necessary as more accused are expected to be added to the charge sheet.

