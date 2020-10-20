58m ago

add bookmark

Ace Magashule's foundation failed to pay university fees in Turkey, stranded students claim

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule previously claimed that he was being followed.
Ace Magashule previously claimed that he was being followed.
News24
  • Students who travelled to Turkey on a bursary from the Ace Magashule Foundation say they are not sure if they will be able to study this year. 
  • They say the foundation has failed to pay their fees. 
  • Magashule, however, says he will sort out the matter this week. 

A student in Turkey claims she is stranded because the Ace Magashule Foundation has failed to pay her fees. 

Kagiso Thakadu spoke to internet-based radio station Salaamedia on Tuesday and said some students who went to Turkey on a bursary from the foundation were unexpectedly moved to another university but were unable to start classes because funds for the previous year had not been paid.

"Every academic year starts in September. We did our first year and now we are going to be moved to another university. I honestly don't know the reason why. I don't know if it's financial implications. Schools have opened, the classes have started and we are missing school work. It's been two weeks. We are not attending anything," she said. 

Thakadu added that the foundation did not explain why they were moved. 

She told Salaamedia that she and several other students were unable to get their first-year academic transcripts to register for their second-year classes.

"We do have a contact person. We don't speak to Magashule himself. But now is a very critical time. We need an update to what's going on. We are not getting answers straight." 

"For us to move to other dormitories, they require a Covid-19 test. That requires money. The classes have started. This thing is going to affect our studies. We are stressed," she said. 

She pleaded for student stipends to be increased, saying that the money is not enough for food.

READ | Magashule allegedly strongarmed awarding of housing contract, Zondo commission hears

Last year Magashule sent 29 students to Turkey where they were enrolled at Turkey's Bahçesehir University for various courses.

Magashule usually sends students to study abroad on bursaries offered through his foundation. 

The students who travelled to Turkey last year were pursuing courses in Engineering, Business, Management and Medicine. 

Magashule, who also spoke to Salaamedia, said: "We rely on people who can actually afford to pay. I have talked to the Turkish government and they have found some people. Private universities are very expensive and the government suggested that maybe some of the students who can still move to public university must do so."

He added that he made a financial arrangement with Bahçesehir University.

"They will be registering this week. They will continue with their studies. A lot of them have finished because they were funded by government. These ones were not funded by government. These are students we picked up on the street as we were moving around the country," he said. 

Magashule assured that the registration dilemma would be resolved.

News24 reached out to Thakadu who said the students were waiting for Magashule to make good on his promise by next week.

Magashule could not be reached for comment

- Compiled by Lizeka Tandwa

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Step down SG': ANC Free State members call for Magashule's head
Ace Magashule calls on government to assist and support military veterans
'We will engage with Comrade Mbalula' – Ace Magashule after Twitter spat
Read more on:
ace magashuleturkeyeducationuniversity fees
Lottery
1 player bags R310k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5334 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.47
(+0.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.36)
Gold
1909.40
(+0.36)
Silver
24.74
(+5.77)
Platinum
873.00
(+2.28)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2388.00
(+2.46)
All Share
55271.75
(+0.20)
Top 40
50851.62
(+0.22)
Financial 15
9956.35
(-0.22)
Industrial 25
75567.07
(+1.08)
Resource 10
53788.16
(-0.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo