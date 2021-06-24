54m ago

add bookmark

Ace Magashule's legal team vows to rid ANC of 'factionalism and unfairness'

accreditation
Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule, currently suspended ANC Secretary-General at Pietermaritzburg High Court on May 17, 2021 in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Ace Magashule, currently suspended ANC Secretary-General at Pietermaritzburg High Court on May 17, 2021 in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • Ace Magashule's supporters will have an opportunity to air their views in court, in a separate case.
  • They say they want to rid the ANC "of factionalism and unfairness". 
  • The case is expected to wrap up on Friday. 

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's legal team issued a statement which said they would not be deterred "from exercising our right to rid our movement of factionalism and unfairness".

The statement was issued by Luthuli House staffer and spokesperson for the now-disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, Carl Niehaus.

He welcomed the earlier ruling on Thursday by a full bench of judges, in the Johannesburg High Court, that the case by a group of ANC structures and two members, to intervene, should be heard separately.

ALSO READ | Ace Magashule sympathiser claims suspension was a 'coup'

The group, comprising of two branches and a region in the Free State, as well as two Free State members, argued the ANC's resolution at its 2017 Nasrec conference, that those who are charged with serious crimes should step aside, was unconstitutional. 

Magashule, in his case, doesn't dispute the validity of the resolution itself, but argues that the way this resolution was interpreted and applied by the party's leadership was wrong.  

The statement, which was issued on behalf of "senior council [sic], and legal team of the secretary-general of the ANC", led by Dali Mpofu, said the branches would "immediately" file a separate application to have their case "determined on its own merits". 

They said: 

We believe we have a solid stand-alone case.

In what could only be a reference to the ANC, the legal team said: "No amount of spinning and propaganda will deter us from exercising our right to rid our movement of factionalism and unfairness." 

Despite the hearing being conducted on a virtual platform, a group of Magashule's supporters converged in front of the Johannesburg High Court to show their support.

Some were pictured with Niehaus, who was in camouflage uniform. 

In his arguments on Thursday afternoon, Mpofu argued that Magashule's suspension was an infringement of his constitutional rights of participating in political activity.

ALSO READ | 'Vengeful spite' and 'publicity seekers': Ace Magashule, ANC meet in court

He also said the resolutions from the ANC's 2017 conference were selectively interpreted to suspend Magashule while protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been accused of using money to campaign to be elected ANC president.

The case is set to wrap up on Friday, with Wim Trengove arguing for the ANC. 

Magashule was suspended by the party last month after he refused to step down to allow for his corruption case to run its course. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccarl niehausace magashulecyril ramaphosadali mpofujohannesburggautengpoliticscourts
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
29% - 3097 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
32% - 3335 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 4132 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.18
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,777.10
-0.1%
Silver
25.98
+0.4%
Palladium
2,650.76
+1.4%
Platinum
1,101.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
75.19
+0.5%
Top 40
60,188
+0.7%
All Share
66,264
+0.7%
Resource 10
63,672
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,124
+0.4%
Financial 15
13,010
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo