Ace Magashule's R255m asbestos tender case postponed

The matter was postponed because new counsel had been appointed for some of the accused.

The new legal representatives will now have to be furnished with copies of the docket.

The corruption case of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been postponed.

Magashule, and his 15 co-accused appeared in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday for a pretrial conference. Among them is former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, businessman Edwin Sodi and former human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi.

#AceMagashule co-accused Edwin Sodi has arrived at the Bloem High court along with his legal team. @TeamNews24 (Chanté Schatz, News24) pic.twitter.com/Mvx5XtLz1Y — Chante Schatz (@chante_schatz) August 11, 2021

It emerged during the proceedings that some of the accused had appointed new legal counsel who were not furnished with copies of the voluminous docket. In addition, one of the accused, Abel Manyike, had applied for legal aid.

Another reason for the postponement, it emerged, was that the State had not submitted notices in terms of Section 212(B) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which usually contain facts that are not in dispute.

Judge Cagney Musi said that he would not be able to give a trial date until the notices were filed.

Charges

The court also heard that two applications would be brought - one relating to the admissibility of evidence heard in relation to the asbestos case at the State Capture Inquiry and another on whether Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, is a State witness.

The accused have been charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, among other charges, relating to a R255 million contract for the assessment and removal of asbestos roofs and/or housing.

At the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein for Asbestos corruption case where #AceMagashule is one of the accused. It’s been set down for pretrial. There is a heavy police and SANDF presence here @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/2VInRP54hG — Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) August 11, 2021

It is alleged that in 2014, two companies were appointed – one was Gauteng-based Blackhead Consulting – as service providers for the Department of Human Settlements in the Free State.

The two companies allegedly subcontracted two other companies, one of which did the work for R21 million.

The rest of the money was allegedly pocketed by the accused. Despite millions spent on the project, the asbestos had not been removed, according to testimony at the State Capture Inquiry.

The case is back in court on 19 October.

