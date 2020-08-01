Ace Magashule's sons join list of ANC family members linked to Covid-19 govt tenders - report

Ace Magashule's sons, Tshepiso and Thato, have been awarded tenders to the value of R2.7 million, according to a Daily Maverick report.

The award was made after the provincial treasury decided to centralise Covid-19 supply procurement, to support local businesses.

Earlier this week, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence following an investigation into a tender for Covid-19 supplies awarded to her husband's company.





Two sons of ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule have been awarded government contracts for Covid-19 goods and services, according to a report.



In an article published on Friday Daily Maverick reported that the Free State provincial treasury had awarded contracts with a combined value of R2.7 million to Motheko Projects and Marvel Deeds, owned by Tshepiso Magashule and Thato Magashule respectively.

The tenders have been awarded amid reports that the province's Finance MEC Gadija Brown is close to Ace Magashule.

It is not clear what goods or services the companies would provide, only that they are related to Covid-19 procurements, the publication said.

Despite denying to Daily Maverick any wrongdoing in the awarding of the tenders, the provincial treasury had not yet issued a response to News24 at the time of publication.

Comment from Ace Magashule was not immediately available and will be added once received.

The ANC's Pule Mabe told Daily Maverick that the party needed more information about the contracts in question before commenting on the matter.

In May 2020, the provincial government made the move to centralise the procurement of Covid-19 goods and services, a decision based on supporting the local economy.

This is the third tender-related report involving the families of ANC members in the procurement of Covid-19 supplies.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence from all her roles in government, pending investigations into allegations involving her and her husband and tender regulations in the Gauteng health department.

Sunday Independent reported that a R125-million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract was allegedly awarded to disputed Royal Bhaca Projects owned by her husband, Thandisizwe Diko.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg Shared Services MMC Loyiso Masuku, were asked to "step aside" as the matter was under investigation.

The Daily Maverick report also alleged that former Gauteng premier and ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane's daughter, Katleho, had benefitted from the Gauteng health department's Covid-19 procurement. Her company, Tuwo Rhodesia, secured a contract worth R2.7 million to supply soap to the department.

- Complied by Nicole McCain