1h ago

add bookmark

Ace Magashule's sons join list of ANC family members linked to Covid-19 govt tenders - report

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule. (Mlungisi Louw)
ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule. (Mlungisi Louw)
  • Ace Magashule's sons, Tshepiso and Thato, have been awarded tenders to the value of R2.7 million, according to a Daily Maverick report.
  • The award was made after the provincial treasury decided to centralise Covid-19 supply procurement, to support local businesses.
  • Earlier this week, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence following an investigation into a tender for Covid-19 supplies awarded to her husband's company.


Two sons of ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule have been awarded government contracts for Covid-19 goods and services, according to a report.

In an article published on Friday Daily Maverick reported that the Free State provincial treasury had awarded contracts with a combined value of R2.7 million to Motheko Projects and Marvel Deeds, owned by Tshepiso Magashule and Thato Magashule respectively.

The tenders have been awarded amid reports that the province's Finance MEC Gadija Brown is close to Ace Magashule.

It is not clear what goods or services the companies would provide, only that they are related to Covid-19 procurements, the publication said.

Despite denying to Daily Maverick any wrongdoing in the awarding of the tenders, the provincial treasury had not yet issued a response to News24 at the time of publication.

Comment from Ace Magashule was not immediately available and will be added once received.

The ANC's Pule Mabe told Daily Maverick that the party needed more information about the contracts in question before commenting on the matter.

In May 2020, the provincial government made the move to centralise the procurement of Covid-19 goods and services, a decision based on supporting the local economy. 

This is the third tender-related report involving the families of ANC members in the procurement of Covid-19 supplies.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence from all her roles in government, pending investigations into allegations involving her and her husband and tender regulations in the Gauteng health department.

Sunday Independent reported that a R125-million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract was allegedly awarded to disputed Royal Bhaca Projects owned by her husband, Thandisizwe Diko.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg Shared Services MMC Loyiso Masuku, were asked to "step aside" as the matter was under investigation.

The Daily Maverick report also alleged that former Gauteng premier and ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane's daughter, Katleho, had benefitted from the Gauteng health department's Covid-19 procurement. Her company, Tuwo Rhodesia, secured a contract worth R2.7 million to supply soap to the department.

- Complied by Nicole McCain

Related Links
Covid-19: Eastern Cape disputes claims it will send some patients to other provinces
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
Magashule defends decision to reinstate VBS-linked ANC leaders
Read more on:
free stategadija brownace maga­shulecoronavirustender irregularities
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
27% - 289 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
20% - 206 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
37% - 395 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
16% - 166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

7h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo