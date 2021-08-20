ACSA to appeal damning judgment that they were in contempt of court

ACSA said it would be appealing a High Court judgment that found it in contempt of a court order.

The court found that ACSA failed to provide medical equipment to three of the country's international airports as per a court order.

The court ordered that ACSA's CEO and two senior executives be imprisoned for 90 days if they fail to deliver the equipment within 30 days.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) will be appealing a High Court judgment that found its chief executive Nompumelelo Mpofu and two other senior executives guilty of contempt of court for failing to provide emergency medical equipment to a company tasked with providing emergency medical assistance at three of the country's international airports.



In a statement on Friday, ACSA said it believed that the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg misdirected itself to conclude that ACSA is in contempt of court.

ACSA spokesperson Refentse Shinners said it believed that another court, considering the facts, would come to a different conclusion.

"ACSA has taken all reasonable steps to provide the equipment required to comply with license conditions at its airports as required by the Departments of Health in the provinces where its airports are situated," the statement read.

"ACSA has provided the equipment and supplies required to perform the Emergency Medical Services where specific brands of equipment could not be provided reasonable alternatives were made available to Cape Medics. Procurement of such would have been in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999 (PFMA)."

Shinners also claimed that the company that took them to court, Cape Medics, expected ACSA to provide regulated medical products which ACSA is not licensed to procure, distribute, or dispense.

"It is rather unfortunate that we find ourselves in conflict with one of our service providers. We naturally strive to maintain healthy relationships with our partners and hope to reach a fair and just conclusion to this matter," Shinners concluded.

News24 previously reported that on 12 August, the High Court handed down judgment that found ACSA to be in contempt of court following their failure to abide by a settlement agreement between them and a service provider, which was made an order of court.

The service provider, Cape Medics, won a tender for the supply of emergency medical assistance and emergency medical transportation at three airports, with their services limited to the supply of emergency medical staff to render emergency care services.

At the time, ACSA did not appoint any service providers to supply ambulances, medical equipment, including drugs, medical solutions and furniture in terms of their Request for Proposal (RFP).

In 2019, ACSA appointed Thjeli Trading to provide medical equipment.

However, according to the judgment, following a verification process in 2020, it was found that a range of items had not been delivered, were incomplete or not according to specification.

The verification process found that equipment had either not been delivered or was not fit for purpose, including:

Ventilators that ACSA had not delivered.

The defibrillators provided were not fit for purpose and did not comply with the required specifications.

Medical curtains were not provided.

Vital signs monitors were not calibrated and thus not fit for purpose.

Wall-mounted oxygen systems were not provided.

ACSA failed to supply drugs.

This led to an impasse as Cape Medics required medical equipment in order to provide emergency medical assistance at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport.



Settlement

In the settlement agreement, ACSA was obligated to provide the necessary medical equipment, including defibrillators and resuscitation equipment and that the parastatal would ensure that the facilities at King Shaka Airport were compliant with the Department of Health to enable Cape Medics to approach the department for licensing at the airport.

The settlement agreement also included paying Cape Medics an outstanding amount of more than R6.4 million within 30 days.

After the 30 day period lapsed, Cape Medics instituted contempt of court proceedings.

ACSA opposed the application and argued that some of the equipment had not been provided due to budget constraints and unavailability due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ACSA further contended that their explanations for failure to comply were sufficient and that the substantial compliances demonstrated by them were sufficient in the circumstances.

Court judgment

The court ruled that ACSA produced no factual admissible evidence regarding the alleged financial constraints.

The court also found that correspondence remitted on behalf of ACSA was aggressive, accusatory and served not to assist in resolving its non-compliance.

There was no constructive bona fide attempt by ACSA to engineer an attempt to resolve ACSA's non-compliance with its obligations.

In contrast, Cape Medics' correspondence demonstrated a bona fide attempt to resolve issues of ACSA's non-compliance.

The court said the conduct of ACSA, Mpofu, Badisa Matshego - the group executive of infrastructure asset and management - and Bongiwe Mbonvu - the group executive: governance and assurance - demonstrated deliberate defiance of the court order.

Objectively considered, the respondents did not provide an exculpatory version for their non-compliance. A finding of wilfulness and mala fide against the respondents is justified. It is the only inference established by the respondents' conduct.





The court ordered that Mpofu, Matshego and Mbonvu be committed to prison for 90 days, which would be suspended if they delivered specific medical equipment to the airports within 30 days of the judgment being handed down.

The equipment to be delivered to the airports within a month included ventilators, defibrillators, vital signs monitors, medical privacy curtains, drugs and intravenous solutions and mobile stretchers.

The court also awarded an adverse costs order to reflect its displeasure with the conduct of ACSA and its executives.