Acting health minister welcomes Sahpra approval of Sinovac vaccine

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has welcomed the approval of Sinovac's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).
She described the approval as a "turning point and much needed relief" for the country's vaccine rollout programme.
"This approval comes at the time when government is implementing an expanded and multi-pronged vaccination programme to reach as many people as possible, while the infection numbers continue to increase at an alarming rate. This will enable government to initiate procurement processes to secure more vaccines," Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement on Saturday.
The approval of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine was made with conditions, such as the periodic submission of data by the manufacturer.
Sahpra said it had approved the vaccine for adults aged between 18 and 59. The authorisation was based on the safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by Curanto Pharma to Sahpra between 22 March and 22 June.
Sinovac has two doses, with the second one to be taken after 14 to 28 days.
The jab has a provisional shelf life of two years.
Kubayi-Ngubane said more information on Sinovac's level of safety and efficacy against the harsh Delta variant would be made available once a formal report has been received from Sahpra.