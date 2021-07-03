Acting health minister welcomes Sahpra approval of Sinovac vaccine

On behalf of the department, I would like to express gratitude to our regulatory authority for their sense of urgency, which included reducing turnaround time to process applications for registration of medical products, Covid-19 vaccine in particular, without compromising their strict guidelines to ensure the safety of our people.





The approval of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine was made with conditions, such as the periodic submission of data by the manufacturer.

Sahpra said it had approved the vaccine for adults aged between 18 and 59. The authorisation was based on the safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by Curanto Pharma to Sahpra between 22 March and 22 June.

Sinovac has two doses, with the second one to be taken after 14 to 28 days.

The jab has a provisional shelf life of two years.

Kubayi-Ngubane said more information on Sinovac's level of safety and efficacy against the harsh Delta variant would be made available once a formal report has been received from Sahpra.