Acting president Mabuza to chair NCCC meeting on Tuesday - but no clarity yet on 'family meeting'

Deputy President David Mabuza is set to chair a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday.

Tighter lockdown restrictions will top the agenda.

After testing positive for Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa delegated all responsibilities to Mabuza.

Deputy President David Mabuza is set to chair a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday. However, it's still unclear if he will address the nation in the coming week.



At the NCCC meeting, tighter lockdown restrictions will be considered ahead of the festive season.

Following every NCCC meeting, the president meets with the nine premiers and metro mayors and, after that makes an address to the nation.



After testing positive for Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa delegated all responsibilities to Mabuza.

READ | President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19, in self-isolation

Though it remains unclear, Mabuza was widely expected to address the nation, if needs be, given that he has assumed all the executive responsibilities.

Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, referred all questions about the NCCC to the Government Communications Information System (GCIS).

About Mabuza's duties, she said: "Minister [in the Presidency, Mondli] Gungubele's statement last night was clear that the president has delegated all responsibilities to the deputy president."

Another source in the presidency confirmed to News24 that the NCCC was meeting tomorrow.

Thank you, fellow South Africans, for your good wishes following my COVID-19 positive result.As I recover, my message of the week is: don’t let your guard down. Do everything you can and need to, to stay safe, beginning with vaccination. — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 13, 2021

The increasing number of Covid-19 infections had raised serious concern. The government had been preaching the message of getting vaccinated.

Scientists were worried about large gatherings over the festive season as thousands flocked to the beaches and other popular attractions.

Given the increase in the number of infections, the government might be forced to reduce the number of indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The spike in South Africa's Covid-19 infections was driven by the Omicron variant, which had sent shockwaves across the globe, leading to several nations closing their borders to South Africa and its neighbours.

Wishing President @CyrilRamaphosa strength and a speedy recovery from the coronavirus. — David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) December 13, 2021

South Africa's total Covid-19 infections stands at over 3.1 million, while the number of vaccinations sits at over 27 million.



Gungubele said on Sunday the president started feeling ill after he left a state memorial service held in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day.

READ HERE | Top cop looking into PPE procurement 'definitely' poisoned - files, laptop 'removed' after his death

Gungubele added that there was strict compliance with regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing during the proceedings.

Ramaphosa was receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms. He was fully vaccinated and self-isolating in Cape Town.