1h ago

add bookmark

Acting president Mabuza to chair NCCC meeting on Tuesday - but no clarity yet on 'family meeting'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Deputy President David Mabuza is set to chair a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday.
  • Tighter lockdown restrictions will top the agenda.
  • After testing positive for Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa delegated all responsibilities to Mabuza.

Deputy President David Mabuza is set to chair a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday. However, it's still unclear if he will address the nation in the coming week.

At the NCCC meeting, tighter lockdown restrictions will be considered ahead of the festive season.

Following every NCCC meeting, the president meets with the nine premiers and metro mayors and, after that makes an address to the nation.

After testing positive for Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa delegated all responsibilities to Mabuza.

READ | President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19, in self-isolation

Though it remains unclear, Mabuza was widely expected to address the nation, if needs be, given that he has assumed all the executive responsibilities.

Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, referred all questions about the NCCC to the Government Communications Information System (GCIS).

About Mabuza's duties, she said: "Minister [in the Presidency, Mondli] Gungubele's statement last night was clear that the president has delegated all responsibilities to the deputy president."

Another source in the presidency confirmed to News24 that the NCCC was meeting tomorrow.

The increasing number of Covid-19 infections had raised serious concern. The government had been preaching the message of getting vaccinated.

Scientists were worried about large gatherings over the festive season as thousands flocked to the beaches and other popular attractions.

Given the increase in the number of infections, the government might be forced to reduce the number of indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The spike in South Africa's Covid-19 infections was driven by the Omicron variant, which had sent shockwaves across the globe, leading to several nations closing their borders to South Africa and its neighbours.

South Africa's total Covid-19 infections stands at over 3.1 million, while the number of vaccinations sits at over 27 million.

Gungubele said on Sunday the president started feeling ill after he left a state memorial service held in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day.

READ HERE | Top cop looking into PPE procurement 'definitely' poisoned - files, laptop 'removed' after his death

Gungubele added that there was strict compliance with regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing during the proceedings.

Ramaphosa was receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms. He was fully vaccinated and self-isolating in Cape Town.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mabuzacoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA steward Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
17% - 201 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 623 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.05
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,786.34
+0.2%
Silver
22.36
+0.8%
Palladium
1,757.96
-0.1%
Platinum
937.01
-1.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,283
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,084
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,811
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,014
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo