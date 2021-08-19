Acting speaker, DA challenge ruling on Chapter 9 head impeachment

Parliament and the DA have lodged applications for leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court's judgment on the rules for removing a Chapter 9 institution head.

The Western Cape High Court found fault with two of the rules last month.

Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli lodged his application for direct leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court on Wednesday - a day before the election of a new speaker.

Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and the DA have filed applications for leave to appeal a Western Cape High Court's ruling that found fault with two of the rules for the removal of a Chapter 9 institution head, a day before the election of a new speaker.

The High Court's ruling last month put the brakes on the National Assembly's impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which was in its infancy. A full Bench delivered the ruling on Mkhwebane's application to have the rules declared unconstitutional, which she brought last year as the parliamentary wheels started turning on the removal process.

While it did not declare the rules unconstitutional as a whole, it found fault with two of the rules.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman, with Judges Lister Nuku and Mokgoatji Dolamo concurring, found that the rules should be amended to allow legal representation for a Chapter 9 head when appearing before a Section 194 committee.

It also ruled that judges should not be on the independent panel which has to decide whether there is a prima facie case against a Chapter 9 head.

The independent panel process already took place and precipitated the National Assembly's vote in March to impeach Mkhwebane. On Friday, the National Assembly Rules Committee decided that Parliament should appeal the ruling.

On Wednesday, papers from Tsenoli and the DA were filed.

Tsenoli has been acting as the speaker since Thandi Modise vacated the post after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her to the Cabinet. It is expected that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be elected in her stead on Thursday.

Tsenoli is asking the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal. He is also asking the court to declare the application urgent. he wants the Constitutional Court to uphold his appeal by deleting the Western Cape High Court's orders on the two rules it found fault with.

On Thursday, the DA also applied to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal and filed an application to the Supreme Court of Appeal, conditional to the Constitutional Court's refusal of its application for direct leave to appeal.

The DA argues that Western Cape High Court erred in its ruling about judges on the independent panel.

At its meeting on Friday, the Rules Committee decided to wait for a legal opinion before deciding whether to proceed with the impeachment process, pending the appeal. In his papers, Tsenoli said he would recommend that the proceedings be suspended, pending the appeal.

After the judgment was handed down, the EFF, in a statement, called on then speaker Modise not to appeal the ruling and to halt the removal proceedings. The EFF wasn't present in Rules Committee meeting on Friday.

On the day the judgment was delivered, the Office of the Public Protector also called for the proceedings to be halted.

