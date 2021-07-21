ActionSA announces three mayoral candidates to contest the local govt elections

ActionSA has announced its three mayoral candidates for three metros in Gauteng.

The party said it was ready to contest the much-anticipated local government elections.

On Tuesday, deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke recommended to the IEC that the elections be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ActionSA has announced Herman Mashaba, Abel Tau, and Letlhogonolo Moseki as its mayoral candidates for three metros in Gauteng. Mashaba for Johannesburg, Tau for Tshwane, and Moseki for Ekhuruleni.

On Wednesday, briefing the media, the party chairperson, Michael Beaumont said the mayoral candidates for the party would be joined by successful candidates elected by residents of their communities attracting 22 051 votes from communities across Gauteng.

Their announcement came after the party's pronouncements that while it was disappointed by the outcome of the report by retired Constitutional Court Justice Dikgang Moseneke, it maintained its original submission to Moseneke that a delayed election was always likely given the failure of the Electoral Commission (IEC) to fulfill its Constitutional function.

The party's remarks followed Moseneke's report on Tuesday which recommended that the local government elections (LGE) be postponed as they couldn't be held in a free and fair manner.

"It is with great pride that we note our total party list to be submitted to the IEC includes 116 candidate representatives (who) are young people eager to serve their communities – with the youngest being 18-years old, Chinedu Edward," said Beaumont.

The reality is that South Africans have little more than their vote every 5 years within which to exercise accountability over those who represent them.An election delay is accountability delayed for hyenas in govt offices stealing from the very people they are meant to serve. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 20, 2021

The recently formed party added that its list also consisted of former members of Parliament, former MMCs, entrepreneurs, legal professionals, law enforcement professionals, such as former Johannesburg police chief, David Tembe, and career civil servants like Michael Tshishonga who aged 73, wanted to step out of retirement and fight for his community's needs.

"It gives us great pride to know that residents came out in their numbers to support our winning mayoral candidates, with Herman Mashaba capturing 94% of the vote in Johannesburg, while candidates Tau and Moseki captured 79% and 58% of votes respectively in these hotly contested elections," said Beaumont.

Congratulations to our @Action4SA 3 Mayoral Candidates.Let the campaign to win the 3 Metros begin. The Operations Office and all our structures are ready to give you all the support you need. #WeRemainFocus #WeAreActionSA@AbelTau1 @ActionsaE @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/KrxCyVDKxO — Funzi Ngobeni (@FunzelaZA) July 21, 2021

In a South African first, the party said voting in their candidate election, included ordinary residents who were given the power to directly elect the mayoral and ward councillor candidates they want to represent them on the ballot paper in the upcoming local government elections.

Meanwhile, the party said the recent outbreak of violence and looting which gripped Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng which it ascribed to the governing ANC's factional battles have exposed the crisis of leadership communities and arms of government were facing.

"There has never been a better time for communities to hold those in government accountable. In the fast-approaching local government elections, residents will be able to vote for candidates who are committed to ending the corruption and poor governance that has robbed millions of South Africans of their access to quality services and economic opportunities," Beaumont said.

The party added that fixing South Africa would require ethical and decisive leadership that implements real measures to fight corruption, using every cent of public money for service delivery, and implementing a clear plan for creating jobs and economic opportunities for all.