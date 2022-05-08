ActionSA appoints new leadership in run-up to 2024 elections

ActionSA has appointed John Moodey and Bongani Baloyi as its newest members of leadership.

The party says these appointments form part of its key structural alignment to deliver on its strategy for the 2024 elections.

Funzi Ngobeni will serve as MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA's caucus leader in the municipality.

Party leader Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Sunday morning.

Mashaba said:

We are pleased to announce that John Moodey, who has served as ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson since October 2020 after the party's official launch in August of the same year, will now take up the role of national director of operations.

He added that Moodey was essential in the work of supporting provincial structures in achieving ActionSA's national objective of wall-to-wall branches across South Africa by the end of 2022.

Moodey takes over the role from Funzi Ngobeni, who now serves as MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA's caucus leader in the municipality.

READ | Former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA Bongani Baloyi, former DA member and former Midvaal Local Municipality mayor, has been appointed Gauteng chairperson, replacing Moodey. Mashaba said: It is no secret that Baloyi is the likely ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate, and the senate has seen the strategic importance of his leadership over the province ahead of this all-important provincial election in 2024. He said these appointments formed part of ActionSA's key structural alignment to deliver on its strategy for the 2024 national and provincial elections. "Arising from our results achieved in 2021, ActionSA's senate has focused on the imperative of capacitating the organisation for the massive expansion planned."





