ActionSA claims some voters 'struggling' to locate party on ballot papers

ActionSA says that it has received reports of voters struggling to locate the party on ward ballots.

Voters were encouraged to report this.

Voting stations were expected to close at 21:00.

Action SA says that it has received reports of voters who have struggled to locate the political party on ward ballots at their voting stations.



"We encourage each of our voters to report wards with ballot papers that do not feature ActionSA where we are contesting in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza," national chairperson Michael Beaumont said in a statement on Monday.

READ | Elections 2021: This is why you can't take a picture of your marked ballot paper

Action SA said it was determined to ensure that elections were safe, free and fair, while ensuring that voters had a "true opportunity to bring change to their communities – for their benefit, that of their loved ones and their community".

"Where problems exist on the ballot, we will work with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to make sure voters' concerns are addressed," Beaumont added.

The party encouraged voters to report any incident where they were prevented from receiving assistance in identifying its logo on ward ballot papers.

News24's Out of Order Index | How is your municipality faring? See the real numbers

"Today’s elections are all about beginnings. We encourage every resident to begin fixing our cities by voting ActionSA in Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, KwaDukuza and Newcastle. By fixing our cities, we can fix our country," the statement further reads.



The party encouraged voters to report such problems online.

News24 asked the IEC whether it had received such a report during its 20:00 briefing on Monday.

However, due to time constraints, it could not immediately deal with the question.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

