ActionSA lays charges against Joburg MMC who allegedly tried to make City pay almost R900k for ANCYL party

ActionSA laid charges against Nomoya Mnisi for allegedly trying to make the Johannesburg Property Company pay for an ANC Youth League event.

The charges were laid by Nobuhle Mthembu on Tuesday.

The league event was held in Sandton and cost almost R900 000.

ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu laid criminal charges against the City of Johannesburg's Economic Development MMC, Nomoya Mnisi, because of an ANC Youth League (ANCYL) party, which allegedly cost almost R900 000.

Mthembu arrived at the Hillbrow police station after 10:00 on Tuesday to lay the charge.

Mnisi allegedly ordered the former acting CFO of the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), Sipho Mzobe, to pay for an ANCYL event.

The event was held at the Cedar Woods of Sandton, from 7–9 July, and it cost R867 482 00.

The invoice has not been paid.

ActionSA also alleged that Mnisi stalled the appointment of a permanent CFO to ensure that her preferred candidate got the position.

Mzobe has since resigned from his post.

In his resignation letter, he said he left because of political interference.

The former CFO claimed Mnisi pushed the JPC to find a permanent CFO, but not to appoint him.

In the letter, he said the only reason he could think of why Mnisi would want him gone was because he would not authorise the JPC payment.

On Tuesday, Mthembu said the party had laid the charges because they could not fold their arms "and allow the executive to abuse their power".

"The allegations also support our view that it is imperative the coalition of doom and its puppet executive mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, need to be removed to ensure that ratepayer rands are not abused for personal gain.

"The JPC has long been plagued by poor management and corruption, with the work done under the multi-party government, which includes ActionSA, being reversed.

"It has been reported that JPC Board members have now started secretly recording their meetings and sending the information to the MMC," said Mthembu.



