46m ago

Share

ActionSA lays charges against Joburg MMC who allegedly tried to make City pay almost R900k for ANCYL party

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu and fellow party members outside the Hillbrow police station where they laid criminal charges against the City of Johannesburg's Economic Development MMC, Nomoya Mnisi.
ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu and fellow party members outside the Hillbrow police station where they laid criminal charges against the City of Johannesburg's Economic Development MMC, Nomoya Mnisi.
ActionSA/Twitter
  • ActionSA laid charges against Nomoya Mnisi for allegedly trying to make the Johannesburg Property Company pay for an ANC Youth League event.
  • The charges were laid by Nobuhle Mthembu on Tuesday. 
  • The league event was held in Sandton and cost almost R900 000. 

ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu laid criminal charges against the City of Johannesburg's Economic Development MMC, Nomoya Mnisi, because of an ANC Youth League (ANCYL) party, which allegedly cost almost R900 000.

Mthembu arrived at the Hillbrow police station after 10:00 on Tuesday to lay the charge.

Mnisi allegedly ordered the former acting CFO of the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), Sipho Mzobe, to pay for an ANCYL event.

The event was held at the Cedar Woods of Sandton, from 7–9 July, and it cost R867 482 00.

The invoice has not been paid.

READ | Expelled GOOD member threatens to sue as its fight with the DA in George turns even nastier

ActionSA also alleged that Mnisi stalled the appointment of a permanent CFO to ensure that her preferred candidate got the position.

Mzobe has since resigned from his post.

In his resignation letter, he said he left because of political interference.

The former CFO claimed Mnisi pushed the JPC to find a permanent CFO, but not to appoint him.

ALSO READ | Dali Mpofu appointed to JPC board as corruption-accused Helen Botes makes return

In the letter, he said the only reason he could think of why Mnisi would want him gone was because he would not authorise the JPC payment.

On Tuesday, Mthembu said the party had laid the charges because they could not fold their arms "and allow the executive to abuse their power".

"The allegations also support our view that it is imperative the coalition of doom and its puppet executive mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, need to be removed to ensure that ratepayer rands are not abused for personal gain.

"The JPC has long been plagued by poor management and corruption, with the work done under the multi-party government, which includes ActionSA, being reversed.

"It has been reported that JPC Board members have now started secretly recording their meetings and sending the information to the MMC," said Mthembu.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsajpcancylnomoya mnisigautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12301 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.15
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.90
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
922.65
-1.7%
Palladium
1,238.88
-2.7%
Gold
1,946.97
-1.0%
Silver
24.32
-1.8%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,398
-0.3%
All Share
78,744
-0.3%
Resource 10
62,899
-2.1%
Industrial 25
109,650
+0.5%
Financial 15
17,358
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

36m ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo