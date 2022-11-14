1h ago

ActionSA pulls out of DA-led multiparty coalition in Ekurhuleni, takes up opposition role

ActionSA's Michael Beaumont
ActionSA's Michael Beaumont
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • ActionSA will not form part of the DA-led multiparty government in Ekurhuleni.
  • Party chairperson Michael Beaumont says it is opting out of its partnership in the metro because of concerns about the instability of the minority government.
  • ActionSA says it will continue its coalition partnerships with the DA in Gauteng's two other metros – Johannesburg and Tshwane.

After extensive debate over the weekend, ActionSA decided that it will not be part of a multiparty coalition government with the DA and its coalition partners in Ekurhuleni, according to national chairperson Michael Beaumont.

The decision means the party's councillors won't form part of the mayoral committee that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell is scheduled to announce soon.

But the move isn't surprising. ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has long decried the instability of the minority government in Ekurhuleni.

The DA and its coalition partners do not have enough seats to form a majority government in the Gauteng metro.

The fragility of the governance pact was most evident when Campbell was ousted in a motion of no confidence last month.

ALSO READ | Arrogance and dictatorship: Why EFF, ANC marriage failed in Ekurhuleni

However, she was re-elected as mayor last week with the support of the EFF. Her return was only the result of the failure of the ANC and EFF to broker a coalition deal.

Service delivery

ActionSA doesn't believe that it can form part of another unstable government in Ekurhuleni, which it says won't be able to fend off motions of no confidence from the ANC.

Instead, the party will take on an opposition role and ensure the DA coalition delivers services to residents, Beaumont said at a briefing on Monday.

Beaumont said the party would "continue voting with the DA to block the return of the ANC", on council decisions, but negotiations would "be treated on a case-by-case basis".

The party bemoaned what it believes is poor service delivery in the metro, even though it formed part of the previous government there.

"We believe we need to fight for better service delivery for all residents in Ekurhuleni. This requires us to give up executive positions and ensure we can fight [un]encumbered by positions that co-opt our support.

"Going forward, ActionSA will form part of the voting bloc that will work to keep the ANC out of this metro by defeating motions of no confidence and working to pass decisions that serve the service delivery needs of residents of Ekurhuleni," Beaumont said.

