ActionSA puts up R50 000 reward for info on mutilated Soweto boys' murders

ActionSA has offered a R50 000 reward for information on the murder of two Soweto boys.

Their bodies were found in separate locations on Thursday after they were abducted the previous night.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said communities were "defenceless against rising crime".

ActionSA has offered a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those who killed two Soweto boys last week.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the abduction and murder of Nqobile Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, "highlights how our communities are left defenceless against rising crime".

The bodies of the two boys were discovered on Thursday. They had disappeared the day before while playing outside in the street.

Residents, including patrollers, spent Wednesday night frantically combing the area for the missing boys. Their bodies were eventually found in separate locations on Thursday morning, and some of their body parts were missing.

Mashaba wrote to Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, last week to say he would make the funds available.

Mashaba is a close family friend of the boys' family spokesperson and visited the bereaved family on Saturday. He was joined by former City of Johannesburg police chief David Tembe and Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

Mashaba said:

The Zulu and Rabanye families both welcomed our offer for a reward to find the perpetrators responsible for these senseless killings and asked that [Tembe] be the liaison between the police and the families during the investigation.

He added that he looked "forward to Mawela accepting our offer to help".

"We will not rest until children can play safely in the streets of our communities without fear for their safety, and the rule of law is restored to all spheres of our society," Mashaba added.

Mawela previously told News24 he had mobilised police resources to hunt down the culprits.

He said the two boys were reported missing at the Moroka police station.

One body was discovered in White City and the other was discovered later in Rockville, Mawela said.