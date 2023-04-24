1h ago

Share

ActionSA puts up R50 000 reward for info on mutilated Soweto boys' murders

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nqobile Zulu and Tshiamo Ramanye's bodies were found with body parts missing.
Nqobile Zulu and Tshiamo Ramanye's bodies were found with body parts missing.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • ActionSA has offered a R50 000 reward for information on the murder of two Soweto boys.
  • Their bodies were found in separate locations on Thursday after they were abducted the previous night.
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said communities were "defenceless against rising crime".

ActionSA has offered a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those who killed two Soweto boys last week.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the abduction and murder of Nqobile Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, "highlights how our communities are left defenceless against rising crime".

The bodies of the two boys were discovered on Thursday. They had disappeared the day before while playing outside in the street.

READ | Guardian of slain Soweto boy rescued him from drug-abusing mom

Residents, including patrollers, spent Wednesday night frantically combing the area for the missing boys. Their bodies were eventually found in separate locations on Thursday morning, and some of their body parts were missing.

Mashaba wrote to Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, last week to say he would make the funds available.

Mashaba is a close family friend of the boys' family spokesperson and visited the bereaved family on Saturday. He was joined by former City of Johannesburg police chief David Tembe and Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

Mashaba said:

The Zulu and Rabanye families both welcomed our offer for a reward to find the perpetrators responsible for these senseless killings and asked that [Tembe] be the liaison between the police and the families during the investigation.

He added that he looked "forward to Mawela accepting our offer to help".

"We will not rest until children can play safely in the streets of our communities without fear for their safety, and the rule of law is restored to all spheres of our society," Mashaba added.

Mawela previously told News24 he had mobilised police resources to hunt down the culprits.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He said the two boys were reported missing at the Moroka police station.

One body was discovered in White City and the other was discovered later in Rockville, Mawela said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsaherman mashabagautengjohannesburgcrime and courtscrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
21% - 116 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
17% - 96 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
19% - 105 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
43% - 239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE| Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

2h ago

LISTEN LIVE| Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.55
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
1,105.43
+0.3%
Palladium
1,584.81
+0.5%
Gold
1,984.48
+0.1%
Silver
25.06
-0.1%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,728
+0.5%
All Share
78,306
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,769
+0.6%
Industrial 25
106,402
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,456
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo